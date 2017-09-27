How to Create Bed Time Routine for New-Borns

New-borns don’t have a sleep routine in the early days as they cannot differentiate between day and night in the womb. This schedule has to be set for them as they grow. When a baby is born, they have a very small tummy, which means they need to be fed round the clock. Even if they don’t get up in between to feed, it is advised to wake them up and feed but as they get older waking them up is not required.A child’s sleep pattern may set in by the time he/she is 6-8 weeks. It is important to put your child in a bedtime routine. Some babies are quick learners and can follow your lead and fall into a routine pretty soon, rest may take some time. Keep persisting.Here are a few simple steps that can be tried to put babies into a bedtime routine. Remember any habit takes 21 days to be formed and hence you must keep trying your best for at least 21 days.1) Help the baby differentiate between day and night. You can do this by developing a night routine. Like giving a warm bath before bed, changing into night dress, giving your baby a massage, etc, so that the child can distinguish that these activities mean sleep. Similarly develop a morning regime by taking the baby out in the morning sun, engaging him/her in a play during the day, etc.2) Follow Same Snooze-Time Every-night! Sticking to the same time is crucial for the child to develop a routine. If you choose your sleep time as 8 PM, stick to the time every day no matter what. This can be achieved even if you are out on a wedding or a function.3) Once it's sleeping time, switch off the lights of the room. After this avoid any activities. The child should get used to this routine and should know that when lights are switch off – it’s an indication of sleep time.4) Growth Spurts – children go through many growth phases especially at two weeks, three weeks, six weeks, three months and six months. At these times, you may experience a wailing baby. Babies are generally crankier during a growth spurt. Don’t lose hope and keep persisting.5) Lastly, Exclaim that ‘It’s Bed Time!’ Announce early that now it’s time to sleep and we will now switch off lights and sleep. Your little one may not understand your language as yet, but he/she is quite receptive at this stage too.