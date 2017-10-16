How to Deal with A Fussy Eater?

In general, a fussy-eater refusing food is taken as a tantrum by parents; however, there could be serious underlying issues such as acid reflux, constipation, food allergy, dental issues, etc which makes your child avoid eating. Thereby, you must consult a pediatrician if your child is continually avoiding food. Putting child on a fixed diet or forcing him to eat can lead to hatred or disinterest towards foods amongst children of small age. On the other hand, healthy eating is important for their optimal physical growth and mental development. Here are some solutions which can make your child a healthy & better eater:Fixing a time for eating is important. Food given at regular and fixed intervals will make your child feel hungry at the same time every day, which is bound to improve his food intake.Kids always put their parents as their first role models. So, you are the one who needs to become a healthy eater first so that your children can follow you the same way.If you are introducing any changes to your kid’s diet, they could be unacceptable if done overnight. Therefore, any kind of change to the food items or schedule should be done gradually and according to their taste and preference.As a parent you have to be innovative with new recipes using nutritious food items. You can include sweet potato in place of plain potatoes and keep experimenting with new recipes using healthy alternatives.Kids don’t like to eat the same food over and over again. However, an innovative representation of regular food can definitely lead your child to grab his plate. You can try putting some smileys, cutting salads in stars or something that your child feels attracted to.A child is always ready to learn something new. Involve your little boy or girl in your kitchen work which will lead to developing his interest in food and gradually build different taste buds too. Start with easy tasks like whisking the eggs, mixing the sprouts, assembling the salad, etc.Make sure you teach your child that who eats healthy stays healthy!