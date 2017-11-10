How to Handle Kids When They Talk Back

No one likes arguments, especially when kids talk back and bicker. As a mother, there’s often a quest to find out the best way to handle your child when he/she talks back. For this, the first and foremost thing that mothers must understand is that kids talk back when they are trying to tell something, want something heartily or when they wish to clarify their stance. Here are some time-tested ways to handle kids in situations when they talk back and argue invariably.It could be frustrating when your little ones argue with you, but you must keep calm and listen to them attentively. Count to 10 and then start talking. Under full self-control, question your child if that’s the way he/she should talk to you? Do not resort to threatening or thrashing your child. Wait for them to give a one-word answer – Yes or No.Let your child know that you are going to talk about the issue in hand when you both are calmer so that the situation can be addressed appropriately and you both arrive at a solution rather than wasting time in a heated conversation.Once your child regains calm, talk about the problem and give them the best possible solution. Follow this by setting boundaries and let the child know of the boundary that they cannot jump – like shouting at parents or talking back. Let them know if something like this is repeated again, the certain consequence will follow the thing that they argue for, will not be granted at all. This reinforces the thought that you are serious about what you say and you are keen to help them but also raise them as disciplined individuals.Children model the same behavior as we display in front of them. So, if it seems familiar, you know where to start changing things. Be a good role model yourself! In the event of an argument with your spouse avoid fighting in front of children. Leave the room; avoid any shouting, screaming, name-calling, hitting or throwing up things. When we ourselves showcase bad behavior, we give the message that it’s ok to behave like this and children learn and resort to the same.According to several studies, children think twice before hurting their parents emotionally if they feel connected to them. You can strengthen your relationship by spending 15 minutes every day with your child by doing simple things like -a. Talking about their dayb. Being appreciative of their chores and actsc. Showing your support in every situationd. Problem-solvinge. Simulate situations they are inf. Show your love with loads of hugs, kisses, and cuddling and making eye to eye conversations.