How to Have an Amicable Relationship with Your Mother-In-Law?

We always hear women complain that their relationship is very strained with their mother in law or they don’t get along very well. There is always a difference of opinion between the two. In many cases, yes it’s true. However, just by a little effort on both sides, life can be peaceful and this relationship too can be rejoiced.Here are some tips that can help you ease your relationship with your mother-in-law:Try and understand the other person’s perspective. Sometimes we are so deeply rooted in our belief that we do not want to talk or understand the other person at all. From the word go, we talk only to answer them, but not to understand their perspective.Every new relationship requires time, patience and understanding. Give that time before you make a perception that this will not work. Try to be little extra giving and caring.Video call your mother-in-law once or twice a week and talk for some time if you stay at different places. Involve your kids.As our parents and parents in law get old, they may want your help to go to a doctor or to the bank. Offer to go with them or do the work yourself on their behalf.Spend the weekend being at home with them. Cook their favorite meals or sweets or just catching up. The easiest way to strike a conversation with your MIL is still a cup of coffee or tea.Your MIL doesn’t want your gifts per se, but just to make her feel special, get a small thoughtful gift which she will cherish. Our parents and in-laws have their life-long savings with them and your gifts may not be something they cannot afford, but a gift from daughter-in-law is priceless.Whenever your MIL says something that doesn’t appeal you – don’t take it personal. Listen to it, don’t react and forget about it. Harboring negative feelings will only take a toll on your mental health. Make yourself negativity-proof. Keep yourself shielded from unnecessary conspiracies, gossips and just focus on your professional career and kids. Rest of the things will fall in place.Doing above things for your mother-in-law will not only nurture a good bonding between you two, but also create a pleasant home environment where everybody thrives. And if your MIL is just the super-villain that the idiot box describes, then stick to point#7. Ignore negative things, limit yourself to positive talking, engage yourself with kids and career without ignoring others’ needs. If you do not indulge in negative talks, even your MIL won’t in the long run.