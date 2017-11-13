How to Listen to Your Kids Effectively

Children always know when you are listening to them. They can gauge your body language and the way you respond to them to deduce if you are actually listening to them or just passively hearing. Research has shown that even the youngest babies can sense our listening responses, and they watch our eyes and facial expressions to assess our attentiveness towards them.Here are 4 ways you can listen to your kids effectively and make them feel valuable and well attended to:An eye contact is probably the Number 1 expectation that children seek from their parents while pouring their hearts out. When you make an eye to eye contact, it genuinely shows that you are interested and are hearing the conversation carefully.You must nod your head and give fillers like – ya, yes, ahaan, hmm, to assure your child that whatever he/she is saying is making sense to you and you are able to understand their point of view.Children are quite good with promises and they very well remember each and every word ‘assured’ to them. So, if you tell them that you cannot talk to them right away, and will do the same later – stick to your promise. Ensure that you take time out by the end of your current task and give them their due time.Sometimes children want to say something but then they forget because probably they were busy playing. Remind them of your conversation. It will give them immense happiness and imbibe the feeling that you take interest in their little things.Listening to your kids when they’re troubled or elated, no matter the nature of the distress proves to them you’re always there, their problems are your problems, and you will solve them together. Apparently, as your kids grow, they consider you as their confidante – the go-to person to share their life’s big and small crises and rewards!