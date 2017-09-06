Megan Fox Reveals Her 'Awful' Post-pregnancy Battle

Actress Megan Fox says her recovery after giving birth to her third child has been "awful".The 31-year-old has sons Noah, four, Bodhi, three, and 12-month-old Journey, but she has revealed the recovery from her third pregnancy has been by far the most difficult, reports belfasttelegraph.co.uk."I haven't slept in almost a year," Fox said on TV show "Extra"."There's not one night that I have slept through the night. I'm still breastfeeding and he (Journey) wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up; they get in bed with me also," she added.Megan also revealed she found it harder than ever to shed her pregnancy weight.The Hollywood icon has worked out diligently to recapture her pre-pregnancy figure, but she revealed it's been an "awful" experience.Speaking to 'Extra', she shared: "I worked out really hard."This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs. It was awful."Meanwhile, Megan's husband Brian Austin Green recently revealed he "really wants" to have a daughter.