Most Indian Men Don't Want Wives To Fast For Them: Survey

A majority of Indian men are against their wives keeping a fast for them on Karwa Chauth, which falls on Sunday, reveals a survey.Matchmaking service www.shaadi.com conducted a survey to understand men's perspective on the fasting ritual. Shaadi.com #Fastforher also has an annual campaign during Karwa Chauth urging men to fast along with their wives to express their love and show equality in marriage.With over five lakh pledges registered in the last three years, it seems there is a change in mindset among young couples.Men were asked if they will fast, if their wives are fasting for them, and 61 percent responded ‘Yes', followed by 39 percent who said ‘No'. In addition, 93 percent men said they ‘don't want their wives to fast for them and rather celebrate it differently'.To understand the change in outlook amongst men with regard to the tradition of fasting on Karwa Chauth, they were asked how they would like to celebrate Karwa Chauth and 50 percent said they will ‘take the day off and spend quality time together', followed by 23 percent saying that ‘a romantic candlelight dinner' and eight percent said ‘take a vacation'.The online poll received 6,537 responses from Indian men, age ranging from 24 to 40 years."Couples are now breaking away from age-old customs, and are looking to celebrate their love and bring the spark back in relationships by celebrating occasions and festivals in a different way," Gourav Rakshit, CEO, Shaadi.com, said in a statement.