Moving to a New Place? 5 Tips on How to be Good Neighbours

Our neighbours are usually our first friends when we move to a new place. And you never know you may end up nurturing a long term friendship with someone who was just a neighbour once.Let us take you through a few tips that can help you be great neighbours:Be open and take the first steps of meeting or calling your neighbour. Go ahead and introduce yourself. If they don’t seem social, limit talk, gauge and proceed accordingly.Invite your neighbour to your place for a cup of tea or coffee to start with. Move on to birthday parties and festivals. This will help bond. Ask prior what kind of food and flavors they like. If you cook keeping their culture or taste in mind, it will leave a great impression of your keenness.Usually in apartments, the kitchen balconies are connected. Share the cake you baked this morning or the idlis you made this afternoon. If you are out in your kitchen lobby, strike a conversation about your food skills if she happens to venture out at the same time.After the initial first introduction or meet up, ensure you keep in touch afterwards too. Never forget to pass a smile when you see your neighbour pass by, you never know what someone might be going through when they chose not to see you in your eyes. Your little smile can help someone immensely.Once you strike a good vibe with your neighbours, meet on weekends. Plan an outing – go for a picnic or go for a movie together with your kids. Kids enjoy more in the company of their same age. Make an effort for their sake.However, the above tips may not be applicable if your neighbour does not seem to be very social and show displeasure in meeting you. Look out for signs of them not showing interest and act accordingly.