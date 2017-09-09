Online Shopping: 5 Things You Must Take Care Of

With smartphones and laptops at our disposal and hi-speed internet at our service, online surfing is the favorite pass-time while we are commuting from home to work or work to home, while we are waiting for a friend to arrive for the Sunday brunch or we are waiting during an interview. On the omnipresent internet, another thing that we do the most after Social Media is Online Shopping. Although online shopping could be fun, saves time, brings the best deals and a choice to be spoilt for; there are chances of your information falling prey to online frauds. Here are 5 Things you must take care of when shopping online:1. Play Smart with Smart-PhonesSmart-phones are the go-to devices for online shopping. Sitting with friends at the café or with colleagues at work, it’s no wonder that you do online shopping on your mobile phone. However, always install an anti-virus on your mobile device if you do transactions there. Another point to take care of is that you should do online shopping from trusted websites only. An email with short url giving great deal should ideally not lure you to visiting that website. It’s better to use Official Brand Apps or go to their official website to buy your favorites online. Also, changing your passwords every now and then can do you a lot of good.2. Say No to Public Wi-FiInformation shared on public Wi-fi networks makes it vulnerable as data is not encrypted on these mobile hotspots. It is better to say No to Public Wi-Fi and use it sparingly only for general browsing and that too if it’s a necessity. Never share your financial or personal details on a public wi-fi.3. Use a Credit CardUsing a Credit Card or COD option is a wiser decision than using your Debit Card or transferring funds via internet banking. The reason is that in case of an online fraud, you can always get reimbursement through your Credit Card company however with the latter options, your money is almost irrecoverable.4. Install UpdatesWhenever your smartphone prompts you to download an update for your browser or go-to shopping apps, you must do it then and there as the new version of the browser or app will have some added security features that can go a long way in safeguarding your personal and financial details online.5. Prefer HTTPS over HTTPLast but not the least, it’s always recommended to do online shopping on a website that uses secured server aka HTTPS over HTTP. If an online seller or ecommerce portal is genuine, this is the bare minimum you can expect from them in order to secure customer information.