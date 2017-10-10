Oopsie Poopsie! Sumira's Hilarious Story of Surviving the Poop Onslaught!

If there was anything that would've made my stomach jump up like a Mexican bean, it was the sight, the sound or even the thought of POOP!(Trivial trivia: Yes, there are beans that jump! Yes, they are Mexican!)Parenthood is not for the meek-hearted, you have to be overbearing like a resilient soldier in a battlefield because there is pee, poop, and PLENTY of it. Raising a white flag and calling truce is NOT an option. So, we learned to face our fears. The first two days were easy peasy without as much a peep from the anus-lar department.But then it came - like the incessant Bombay rains - the granular mustard shower which just wouldn't stop. Sometimes as many as 6-7 times a day!!We had to keep our ammunitions at the ready!!Sterilised cotton (lots of it) : ☑ CHECKPlastic bags (for the not-so-sterilised-anymore cotton): ☑CHECKGentle moisturizer for baby bum: ☑ CHECKFresh nappies (about a few hundred should be fine): ☑ CHECKBucket with DD (detergent and dettol for the dirty laundry-for your after poop amusement): ☑ CHECKSanitizer (to maintain your hygiene sanity): ☑ CHECKThis is what our lives had come down to - Joy (the hubbub), me, our precious little bundle and his poop: but we egged on!After him having pooped on our laps, on our bare hands, on our clothes, in public places, it doesn't gross us out anymore. In FACT, we now cheer him on when he poops. Now that he is older, his poop levels have come down considerably and the baby has shown mercy. Hurrah hurrah!You see, there's NEVER a dull moment in parenthood. It will keep you on your toes till you just learn to jiggy with it!Author Bio: Sumira Bhatia is a MomStar on BabyChakra and a parent with a great sense of humour.