Should Parents Punish Their Children?

Every parent wants their children to be well behaved and display good manners at all times. And, we tend to lose our patience when that does not happen. We resort to punishment or return consequences as we believe this will set things right but unfortunately; children rarely discipline or learn after a punishment. In fact, children may start displaying a rather aggressive behavior gradually.So, how do you discipline your kids and instill good behavior without punishing them? Let’s take a look:Children throw tantrums or behave differently when they cannot express or understand their emotions. To grab attention, they scream, shout or hit someone. In this situation, leave everything and try to calm the child rather than overworking yourself. Name the emotion that child may be facing. Is it anger? Hunger? Sleep? Frustration or a NO that he didn’t like. Let them know you understand them and want to help.When you raise your voice, children only hear the shouting and screaming but do not understand the why behind it. Explain why you got angry or what you didn’t approve, and follow it up with a conversation.Children sometimes do not understand what’s going with them or sometimes they don’t want to talk about it to you, but they may be undergoing some stress. Talk with them about their school, college, daily life, tuitions and how is it going. Don’t make it a formality but a genuine affair where the child feels connected to you. Express genuine interest. Repair any misunderstanding or bottled up anger.Let's not resort to hand-holding, but show your children a way that can help solve their problems. Ask them what they think will work and how. Let them use their logic and sense, and help if they seem stuck.Children who are not able to manage their emotions end up frustrated and irate. Encourage them to talk to you when they are unable to understand what’s happening. Let them know you are friends they must turn to rather than asking for help outside.Parents who give in to their child’s demand instantly raise impatient kids. This can be a real struggle as objects can be obtained instantly but emotions, success or life skills cannot be. Teach patience to your kids and be patient yourself.