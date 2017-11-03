Taking Care of Your Baby’s Gums & Toddler’s Teeth

The process of teething starts at around 4 months in most of the babies. You will find that suddenly your baby is drooling everywhere, wetting his clothes and trying to chew everything he gets his mouth to. Babies can get their first tooth from 6 months of age until 16 months and get the full set of teeth by the time they turn 3.How to Take Care of Your Baby’s Gums?To take good care of your baby’s oral health, the cleaning should be done even before his first tooth emerges. After every breastfeeding session, you can use a clean damp cloth to clean the gums properly. You don’t need any toothbrush or toothpaste as yet.Once your baby is around 10-12 months and has teeth, you can get a thumb size baby brush, which is very soft for baby gums and can be used without any problems.Teeth brushing can start by when the first tooth emerges and no later than the first birthday.Introducing Your Child to Brush His Teeth?It is important that we take good care of these shiny pearls, here are a few points to consider when introducing your child to brush his teeth.Make a routine with your child to brush their teeth twice every day.Baby toothpastes come without fluoride. Use a very little amount when you start.Use gentle strokes to brush your child’s gums and teeth, as well as the tongue.Change the brush immediately if the bristles look worn out or once every 3 months.Buy a brush that may have the child’s favorite cartoon character or his favorite colors.What to Do If Your Baby Hates Brushing?Let your young toddler know what happens if he/she doesn’t brush. Show some animated videos on tooth decay and tooth pain.Let your little girl pick her toothbrush and toothpaste herself from the grocery store. You can also stick on some nice teethy cartoons in the washroom.Encourage your child to brush on her own and praise her for scrubbing off those shiny pearls.While it’s important for your child to start brushing his teeth himself, you too must inspect and take a turn if you feel that he/she hasn’t brushed properly.As a parent, you must lead by example. Brush your teeth twice yourself and let your kiddo accompany you and imitate.