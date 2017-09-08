Tips To Rekindle Your Romance With Mr. Hubby

Have you ever felt that at times your relationship has changed since you got married or since you have had children? The playful times or the romantic glances, the outings and just spending time gazing in each other’s eyes; Do you feel the good times have reduced as the years have gone by? You don’t talk much. Every Year although you celebrate your marriage anniversary but still feel that the connection is missing?To reassure you - this is normal and happens to many of us, but the point is are you willing to change the situation? You can rekindle that romance and here are 3 uncomplicated tips that you can implement while you are at it:Make the effort to take care of Yourself - women usually forget this after kids and take their own looks and husband for granted. Before he comes home every evening - change the dress you’ve spent the day in and do some basic makeup - just a kajal and gloss will do, comb your hair. Look fresh and welcome him with a smile.Send messages to your husband when he’s away - don’t overdo this. Maybe just once in a while. Rather than thinking too much or writing too much, just keep it short and simple and straight out of your heart - ‘I really miss our talks’.Take interest in his work - Ask him how it is at work. If your husband wants to discuss this he will let you know about his day. Take genuine interest, ask questions and try and understand what he might be going through. Give suggestion or just let him know that you are here for him if he wants to talk about something.Remember men won’t say any of these things, may be they won’t even think of these things however these 3 simple gestures can get conversations flowing and rekindle the spark that’s amiss. What do you do to keep the chemistry flowing between you and your husband?