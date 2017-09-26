What the Zodiac Says About Your Child

Understanding a child is definitely no child’s play. On numerous occasions, you will see me pull my hair out trying to get a hang of my twin boys! But sometimes, you can just blame it on the stars! So read further on what your baby’s Zodiac sign has to say about them.With a strong will, and the behavior of a Boss, an Aries child eats only what they like. They will come out of difficulties like teething with unusual ease while you sit and sulk over it.The Taurean child is usually a delight - quiet, not so chatty and definitely not a cryer. But if they are pushed and forced, they are likely to bring the ceiling down with their screams.The Gemini baby is always on the go. For the amount of running around you have to do with these babies, you better be in shape. You have probably considered buying baby carriers just to hold them close and get them, to stay still!The moody Cancerian can be the happiest baby around on one day and the crankiest on the next. With Cancerians, life is full of emotions, giggles, and funny expressions. They love colorful pictures and are fans of everything good to eat and drink.“His majesty, /Her Highness” is what best describes them! Leos are quiet but sunny, happy and playful when they get their own way. And when they don’t, they roar and brood like it’s the end of the world. It is a crime to crush their enthusiasm and high spirits.The Virgo child is excellent with imitations. They are alert and quick, peaceful and tranquil, both in turns. You just cannot feed them what they do not like to eat, but their expressions will be pleasant even when they turn their face away!! Their choices can sometimes be surprising - like they’d choose Beans over chocolates.Librans usually look like those babies from magazines - just perfect! They are not the kinds to kick their blanket off in anger, or punch momma because they did not like something. When they smile, the whole world stops to admire their beauty.The strong, sharp and long gaze of a Scorpio baby is unlike any other child. They love a nice good fight, and always play to win. Compromise is not one of their strong attributes.The Sagittarius child often talks to every stranger they meet and are quite hurt if people do not respond to their ‘hellos’. They are quite happy-go-lucky, purely logical and ask a lot of questions. Talk sweetly to them and pat them on the head all day – they love all the attention.Little Capricorn babies often have the maturity of octogenarians. They are very routine friendly and like predictable things happening through the day. Change in routine upsets them beyond description.If you say No, you are likely to experience a full-blown revolution or at least a strong response to it. Your little Aquarian is a rebellious genius! You will often wonder if you should get them tested for having a very high IQ.The Pisces child looks like they just descended from Heaven – like they were sprinkled with the choicest of ‘charm dust’. You just can’t resist holding the baby and marvel at their gentle and delightful appearance. But beware! They may just use that charm as a weapon!Did we get your baby’s traits right?Prisha Lalwani, a counseling psychologist, writes for Babychakra.com. Views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect that of Network18.