Skin is the largest organ of our body and the one that can communicate innumerable feelings. It has been proven in research that skin to skin contact is extremely required – whether that’s between a mother and a child, towards newborns, relationships or in a marriage. The connection it creates is like no other and provides emotional well being and mental healing. Here are 6 reasons why you must cuddle your kids more than often, starting today:1) The reason cuddling is good is that it releases a hormone called – oxytocin. In layman’s language – it is called the feel-good hormone. It instantly lifts up the mood and children feel happy and secure when they cuddle with parents or siblings.2) It builds a bond of just not love but also reinforces the thought that you are available for them no matter what the situation might be. It is important to know that feeling, as they grow up. Mental support as children grow up probably is the #1 need for teenagers as well as young adults.3) Studies prove that children grow up to be happier adults when they are cuddled more. It helps lower blood pressure and lower stress levels.4) Use it as a way to discipline your child – you may want to hold and cuddle up to them when explaining them. An explanation with a gentle touch can be much more meaningful compared to a scream or loud words.5) Don’t stop cuddling as your kids grow older. Everyone needs to be cuddled, that’s the human nature to be loved and cared for and cuddling takes care of that.6) It is said that children need at least, a minimum of 5 touches a day. But why would you want to limit yourself to numbers? Your kids are the most adorable, pious and loving beings in your life. They can melt any stress away just in seconds and you will rejuvenate all over again. Cuddle more, Cuddle often!