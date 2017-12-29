10 Most Instagrammed Museums of 2017
Instagram has revealed its end of year hot lists!
1. Louvre Museum, Paris
The establishment of the world’s largest museum dates back to the year 1793. It is also a central landmark of the city and houses the world famous painting – ‘Mona Lisa’.
2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Also called “the Met”, it is the largest art museum in the United States and houses a permanent collection of over two million works categorized into seventeen curatorial departments.
Credit: @Lou Ross
3. The Museum of Modern Art, New York
Also called MoMA, it is an art museum that has a huge collection of modern and contemporary art and includes artwork from a wide array of fields like architecture and design, drawing, painting, sculpture, photograph, books, films and even electronic media.
4. Los Angeles County Museum of Art
LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) is the largest art museum in the West US that encourages creativity and dialogue. It has been collecting artwork related to the fields of history and geography and also representational art work that depicts LA’s culturally diverse people.
5. British Museum, London
This human history, art and culture museum opened to the public for the first time on 15th January 1758 and houses a permanent collection of approximately 8 million world artworks and artefacts.
Credit: @#marceloartmix
6. American Museum of Natural History, New York
It is one of the largest museums in the world dedicated to natural history and houses a huge collection of varied artefacts including the 4 moon rocks collected by astronauts during the Apollo Lunar Missions.
Credit: @Deborah Pinna
7. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York
The art museum located in Manhattan was the world's leading museum of 20th-century. It displays a collection of debatable yet the most creative and propitious artwork. Initially, when it was started in 1914, it housed a collection of artists whose artwork was disregarded by traditionalists.
Credit: @Korean Traveler G
8. Victoria and Albert Museum, London
Named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, this is the world's largest museum of decorative arts and design. The museum was founded in 1852 and now has 145 galleries with around 5,000 years of art.
Credit: @Reem
9. Natural History Museum, London
This museum in London has put on display multitudes of specimens from a wide array of segments of natural history like the specimens of dinosaur structure, and the latest addition is the piece of the moon (a lunar meteorite).
Credit: @Wedding & Event Planner UK
10. Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles
This museum, full of rooms and amazing ice-creamy sculpture, is one-of-a-kind museum and is a paradise for those who have serious selfie goals!
Credit: @My Name Is Joyee.
