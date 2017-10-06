10 Travel Essentials In A Smart Mommy’s Bag

Being a mother, whether you are traveling a long distance or just visiting a doctor’s clinic for follow-up vaccination, it is never about just carrying your purse and leaving your home. From pooped diapers to vomits to throw ups or hungry kids to boredom, there’s much task that awaits as you step outside. Thereby, it’s prudent to keep a mommy’s travel bag ready at all times either in your car or somewhere handy, so you have it at your disposal, the moment you hit the road.Here’s a list of 10 travel essentials that you can stuff in your smart travel bag:Never underestimate the power of wet wipes. You do not know what’s coming from where and you may have to wipe it. Extra diapers too never hurt!Old newspapers come handy to wrap dirty diapers as well as to clean up any spits, vomits or food items spilled inside your car.Children are bound to get their hands messy and dirty just about everywhere. Get small bottles of hand sanitizer and body lotion that are easy to carry.Children get really impatient when you are waiting for your turn at a doctor’s clinic or even traveling to the next city. Engage them with crayons and ask them to draw things. Let the creativity flow.Carry kohl, nude Lipper, comb and a decent fragrance for a makeover anywhere. Your children are the happiest when they see a gorgeous you.Carry healthy biscuits, makhanas, and dry fruits for times when hunger strikes children all of a sudden.You never know when your children decide to wipe their hands on their brand new dress. Keep one handy always.Hand towels are a great savior anywhere. Splash your face and dry it with a hand towel to feel rejuvenated through your journey.Doctor’s clinic, shopping malls, hotels or resorts may have baby changing areas but you must always carry your own changing sheets if you are carrying an infant.Keep them handy – because they not only save you from bright sun rays but also prove to be the best filter under the sun for great photos of your travel time.