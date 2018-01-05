5 Things You Must Carry if Traveling with a Baby!

Taking care of your little one is as it is a huge responsibility in the safety net of your home, which becomes a serious consideration when you go outdoors traveling with a little baby in your arms. Here are 5 things that will keep your little one safe and happy, when on a travel spree with you:An ergonomic baby carrier is lightweight and keeps the little one in a comfortable seating position relaxing his/her hips. It is perfect for babies who are 4 months old or even younger. Find the one which has less velcros hanging all around.To prevent the baby from lying down with a flat head, a head pillow is your go to product as it is not too hard and is rather comfortable and doesn’t let the baby’s head slide off.Manual breast pumps are great when you are traveling. You can just latch it correctly to get apt amount of breast milk for your little one. Keeping breast milk handy doesn’t let your travel hustle interfere with your baby’s meal plan.Carry a lightweight, cotton scarf with yourself to breastfeed your baby just anywhere if the situation demands so. Also, whether by road, rail or air route, a small covering around your little one keeps him snug.Last but the most important, keep all medications like the ones for fever, cold, cough, ear pain, vomiting including an anti-spasmodic, handy with you during your travel.