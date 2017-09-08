5 Travel Hacks for Solo Women Travelers

Travelling is an experience that not just takes you places but also gives you a break from the humdrum of life to rethink, rejuvenate and replenish the energy and enthusiasm for life. At times we get partners to travel with, at times we wish to travel solo. Although when you think about traveling solo what you expect is an escapade full of freedom and new findings; but you need to be prepared for tripping solo. Let us take you through these 5 travel hacks that come handy when you travel solo:You must make a blueprint of your trip. Search for the best tourist places, local food, local eateries, how much does it cost to take a taxi or a tram or a rickshaw, shopping hubs and how people negotiate there. Plan your days so that you don’t waste time planning there rather just pick your camera and head out when you know where to go.You must do your hotel bookings before arriving at your travel destination. Check online the best deals however do not compromise on safety and locality of your hotel stay. Look for reviews from travelers who have visited the place before.Before you take your flight, its better make an emergency plan. What if you lose everything? What if you fall ill? What if you are hurt? What if you are chased? What if you fall in spat? You must know the answer to these questions pre-hand. Search online for nearby hospitals, police station, local laws and keep their phone numbers handy.Take screenshots of your hotel bookings and flights. Also, keep your passport copy, important telephone numbers and embassy contacts list in paper and email both so that in case your phone is lost, you can dial from anywhere and not get lost as SRK in Chennai Express.As a solo traveler you’ll be carrying your luggage yourself. It’s better to travel light so you can roam around freely at your destination. Do not carry any valuable belongings or expensive jewelry so that you can leave things at your hotel room without worrying about theft or losing your valuables. It is good to make a list of what you wish to pack in your bag and then strike off the things that you may not need necessarily.Besides the above 5 Points, carry some nuts, few medicines and an extra battery to travel worry-free.