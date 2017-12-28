7 Places to Visit in ‘God’s Own Country’

What can be a good start of the New Year than heading to the picturesque and charming landscapes of Kerala – ‘God’s Own Country’! Here’s the list of 7 best places in Kerala you can explore:Allepey is ideal for a romantic getaway or to relax in the lap of nature. With loads of options to explore, some options that stand out are the exquisite houseboats on backwaters, kayaking or simply a dip in the beautiful waters of Pozhiyoram Beach. In addition to this, there are also body massages to rejuvenate your mind and body. If you seek solace then Marari Beach and Allepey Beach are your go–to places, whereas for party animals there are places like Vijay Park Amaze World, Alappuzha; Le Coffee Time; Cafe Paradiso and many more.The stunning houseboat cruises here are an absolute delight. In addition, you could explore the streets, experience the rustic village life and relish the traditional food. You could also visit Aruvikkuzhi Waterfall, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kumarakom Backwaters and Vagamon which is swamped by nature lovers.The first known paradise of Kerala, Munnar is a popular destination for the nature lovers, renowned for its tea plantations and picturesque landscapes along with exotic flora and fauna. When in Munnar, you could also trek to some of the high peaks like Anamudi. Mattupetty Dam, Kundala Lake, Top Station and Echo Point.Kochi is a tranquil mix of medieval Portugal, Holland and a small English village. Apart from the charming festivals held here, it also has various landmarks in the form of museums like the Kerala Folklore Museum, Indo-Portugese museum; Palaces like the Mattancherry Palace and beautiful Churches. You can also get to see some of the finest Keralan arts here along with Kathakali and Kalarippayatu.Beaches lined with coconut trees… oh what a sight! The beaches offer a lot to the tourists - you can just bask in sun, swim and a number of other water activities are also available. You could also visit the Lighthouse Beach, Artificial Off-Shore Coral Reef, Vizhinjam Village and Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Kovalam is 180 kms approximately 5 hours’ drive from Allepey and is a 15 minute drive from the city of Trivandrum.Varkala is the place to be for soul searching. The beaches here are clean and serene and you could just lie there and watch the day pass. It also offers rejuvenating activities like boat riding, sun bath and Ayurvedic rejuvenation. Other places to visit are the Janardhana Swami Temple which is 2000 years old; Sivagiri Mutt; Kappil Lake; Anjengo Fort and Light House. There are also a few places in case you get into the party mood like Rock N Roll Café, Chill Out Lounge, Sky Lounge, and Ginger Lounge / Mango House.Also known as the ‘Evergreen city of India’, Trivandrum is famous for multitudes of ancient temples and their beautiful architecture. Some of the popular tourist spots are Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Kanakakunnu Palace. Trivandrum has its own Thiruvananthapuram International Airport which connects it to major cities in India.