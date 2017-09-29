Road Trip To Arunachal Pradesh : The Call Of The Mystical Mountains

In April 2017, I went on a road trip to Arunachal Pradesh with Wonderful World. This was my second trip with them (the first being to Meghalaya). Excellent arrangements as usual. We were told that in places the hotels would be basic, but everywhere we went we got good clean rooms, hot showers, tasty wholesome food & friendly people. What more does one need?When I sat down to do a write-up on this trip, I was simply unable to organize my thoughts into orderly chronological notes. Every time I thought about the trip, my memories would come tumbling out haphazardly – the exotic orchids - the quaint streets of Bomdila - the heady beauty of the snow-capped mountains - the old lady in the Monpa village where time seems to standstill - the prayer flags which whispered in the winds - the serenity of the Buddhist Monastery – the heart-warming simplicity of the people - to form one large colourful collage. This was happening, I realized because I tend to remember places with the emotions they evoke rather than the facts like time, locations, and dates.I will begin at the beginning (always a good place to start) Kaziranga National Park, I can still feel the excitement of seeing so many different types of birds and animals, the wondrous feeling of seeing the world famous one-horned rhinoceros and the not so wonderful feeling of being almost attacked by a rhino while being precariously perched on an elephant! Ok animal lovers no offense to the rhino. I totally understand the fellow’s feelings… I mean there was this rhino peacefully taking his morning constitutional, chewing on a blade of grass and ruminating about the world… when suddenly he is accosted by a gaggle of women perched on elephants wildly pointing and gesticulating …enough to make even a rhino jump off his thick skin…and no self-respecting rhino could take this lying down. Hence the angry animal, sort of, chased us. But jokes apart the image that will always remain with me is that of the setting sun and the herds of elephants, deer, and rhinos emerging from the forest cover onto the grassland, slowly walking towards the watering hole before settling for the night. There was such a sense of peace and quietude about the whole scene. I have seen such scenes of the Serengeti on television before, but this was magical.Then began our journey into the hills of Western Arunachal Pradesh – a journey which was nothing short of a sensory overload!First came Bomdila, a quaint little town. The cozy hotel we were put up with its tiny but well-appointed wood-paneled rooms, the streets festooned with prayer flags in honor of the Dalai Lama’s visit, were quite delightful.Next morning, we left for Tawang and en route stopped at the Sela pass. The beautiful Sela lake surrounded by the snow-covered mountains was spectacular. The sight was so magical that it took my breath away in the literal sense due to the high altitude! We spent three magical days at Tawang which had almost a dream-like feel to them. So much to see, so many emotions and for a person like me who soaks up emotions from the thin air, it was like a trapeze act - feelings swinging from excitement to sereneness to awe.My account of Tawang cannot be complete without mentioning our visit to the Orange resto-bar. So, here’s the thing… what happens when you take a bunch of enthusiastic fun loving ladies whose minds and bodies are sated with a day of sightseeing and whose souls are sated (not by the visit to the monastery!) by a round of successful shopping, and you end up at Orange bar with very dim lights, good food, drinks and fun music…(with a restroom whose door didn’t have a lock…thrown in for extra excitement!). Sheer mad fun is what happens!! I think all of us let our hair down and reached a state of near Nirvana!!Next day, the visit to Bumla Pass was very special not only for the spectacular views and the Indo-China border but because for the first time I got to see up close and personal what our soldiers must go through to guard our borders. The war stories we heard was spine-chilling and the heroic deeds of the soldiers warmed our hearts. It was very touching that despite the difficult conditions, the army went out of their way to host a sumptuous lunch for us.After Tawang, we proceeded to Dirang. We got to visit a lovely monastery and view some interesting graphics frescos – depicting the cycle of life, how humans sin and how to get salvation. We couldn’t interpret them completely and this led to some hilarious conjectures from overactive imaginations!!Saving the best for the last – the icing on the proverbial cake – the mountains – oh the mountains! They formed the backdrop for the entire trip. Everywhere you looked the mountains were there in all their magnificence and splendor - in every color and hue, in every shape and form, sometimes covered in lush greenery, sometimes cloaked in silvery snow, sometimes grey, stark and somber and yet there appeared to be poetry even in the jagged rock. In my more fanciful moments, I thought the mountains looked like a coquettish belle spreading out her skirts of velvety foliage, at other times the peaks appear like sages deep in meditation hiding ancient secrets within them or like benevolent Buddhas smiling down benignly on us.Driving through these mountains was one of the most beautiful experiences. Even though there were 8-10 hour drives but time just seemed to fly without us even realizing.And I can by no means end without mentioning the wonderful ladies I traveled with. Amazing people all of them – so full of life with a never say die attitude. Strangely these ladies remind me of the mountains – so graceful and beautiful on the outside but with rock-solid backbones! People after my own heart.Author bio: Arpita Guha for womenontheirowntrip.com