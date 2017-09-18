Spiti Valley Trip For An Out Of The World Experience

Spiti - was not in my bucket list. I was not so sure about the altitude, long hours of driving every day and basic accommodation. Over time I had heard from friends about their experiences of Spiti. Heard and then promptly forgot about it. I like my comforts you see.At work, I was getting overwhelmed and was in desperate need of a break to rejuvenate my jaded spirit. Along comes an opportunity to do a trip to Spiti with a women’s only travel outfit I swear, I was ready to go to any place.I think Spiti changed me forever, words cannot describe the experience, it has to be felt. I probably was the saddest that the trip came to an end. I would have loved to stay on. In fact, as I write, I am making plans to send my son there as a volunteer for a month. He is at crossroads of his life and I am sure he will have clarity of thought.I am an amateur at best but Spiti turned me into a photographer. Folks have been ‘oohing’ and ‘aahing’ at my photographs but I really can’t take credit for it. Spiti is like that. Whatever you capture, looks so magical on the frame. Some of the places are unreal and you have to pinch yourself to see if you are dreaming. I shared a picture on Facebook and hardly got any likes. This surprised me so asked my friends and they were like does this place exist we thought you got it from the net and was someone’s imagination. Now I ensure to post the ones where I am in the frame There is no pollution…my poor lungs had to really adjust to the pollution free environment. Wildflowers dot the valley and the Spiti river from a height meanders as a bolt of silver. The moss-covered velvet mountains, melting glaciers, strategically placed ancient monasteries are breath-taking. Everything is over a thousand years old! Ancient wisdom that hovers in the receptacles of these monasteries gives one a sense of calmness and good energy is everywhere. Many of us were content just sitting around listening to the Lamas and soaking the atmosphere. Everything unfolds at its own pace and you have to leave the hustle-bustle and “I want everything now” attitude back in the city.They have rules and everyone respects without questioning. we organised our overnight stay at Kibber which is at an altitude of 15000 feet. A little village known for its beautiful landscape, homestay experience, barley arrak (smooth as silk) and a million stars to gaze at. The only inconvenience is the dry sanitation but I found it cleaner than any public toilet that I have used.The couple we stayed with was so warm and opened their home and heart to us. The host showed us his prayer room that had artefacts that were 500 years old. Unfortunately, the Thangkas are badly maintained and the Buddha statue had been painted a garish gold. They have realised the value of what they have now and are trying to restore.Farming, animal husbandry and snow leopard tracking in winter are their chief occupation. It was evening and they were gathering their goats, donkeys and cows for the night. Our host was running around looking for his 2 elusive donkeys. I was like they are creatures of habit and will return. But was told that if after 6:00 they are found in someone else's farm, they will be tied up and a 1000 rupee fine will be imposed on the owner. I was amazed.They are working together to protect snow leopards. Only 50 are left in the region. In fact, during winter they come down to Bangalore to be trained on conservation. The Spitians are a proud lot who know and appreciate what they have and are all actively involved in conservation projects.I drive quite well and will not think of some of my friends getting off my car looking green around the gills. I am often accused of backseat driving, constantly giving instructions and mentally ‘braking’. Driving, for me, was always about the destination and not the journey.Spiti converted me. I have total respect for drivers in this region. They all follow rules created by them of course but all follow it so there is consistency. Some parts of the roads would have disappeared and I swear a couple times part of a wheel was in mid-air. If this is not scary enough, along comes a chubby lorry and you are like WTF...and with equal gusto the driver looks at me reassuringly - don't worry madamji - reverses at breakneck speed and somehow, we squeeze through. No one wears seatbelts and when I gave some ‘gyan’ on the need for it. He looks at me and says...we have to only worry about landslides or falling off the cliff. The seatbelt would hamper us as the idea is to get off the vehicle ASAP. Simple logic and I silently unclipped my seat belt.The drivers drive with one eye on the road and one on the hills. We were driving along and suddenly the driver reversed and before I could even comprehend a huge rock landed on the road in front of me. I was like WOW...we were in a brand new Innova Crysta so am sure his worry was the car and not our safety.The naturescape of Spiti is mind-blowing.... makes the journey so enjoyable and in the safe hands of the Spitian drivers I was totally relaxed and would sometimes be like...Oh no we have arrived!What a wonderful lot the pahadi (Spitian) people are - simple logic, simple living, respect for one’s culture and parents and solidarity drive them. These are the values I came away with.Stuck vehicles, everyone gets off...roll their sleeves and help each other...I have literally seen them build a part of the road in minutes to allow vehicles with low clearance to pass. Two motorists skidded off the road and were injured. Immediately the driver stopped and we took them to a nearby hospital. Dropped hitchhikers to their destination...everyone was helping each other with a cheerful grin. There was so much good karma that day...that our reward was sighting the elusive blue sheep Langza is famous for.I have travelled to many places in the past 5 years and travelling to Spiti with women is up there in terms of “best experience”. I have often wondered since my return what is it about Spiti that touched my soul. I felt revived, there was buoyancy in my step, energy flowed through me, work was not overwhelming and I was in a zen state - not reacting to my sons’ shenanigans anymore. They have looked at me with a puzzled look and I just give them a gentle smile or grimace – depends on the receiver’s perception.Have not really come up with an answer but I do know for sure…that I will be back when I start losing my ‘zen’ state.