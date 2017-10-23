Things I Never Travel Without And So Should You!

Over the course of my many trips and vacations, I have carefully perfected the art of packing light and packing only those things which are necessary! On the first international trip, I took without my parents, I travelled with two suitcases—two!—full of clothes, shoes, and sundry other things I may need. Needless to say, I did not actually end up using most of the things I carried with me. I shed some of that luggage and carried only one, albeit large, suitcase for my next trip. Over the years, the size of my suitcase has become smaller and the things I pack into it are pretty much fixed. Apart from the regular clothes, shoes, toiletries, here are the five things that are my constant travel companions:When I first travelled on my own, mobile phones were not quite as ubiquitous or necessary for travelling as they are today. So I reached Australia, realized that I didn’t have the right adapter for my Nokia, and promptly shrugged it off since Nokia’s mythical batteries used to last forever, especially if you weren’t using it up playing games. Fast forward to my Vietnam trip in 2013 and only one of my friends had the insight to carry a travel adapter, which saved our phones—and let us take photographs of all the places we visited. On recent trips, I have also used a travel adapter to power my laptop and to charge my Kindle.I resisted buying a Kindle for many years, believing as many do that an e-reader is a poor substitute for the joyous experience of reading physical copies of books. Then, in a moment of weakness, I caved and bought a Kindle. I took to reading on it pretty much immediately and it really changed the way I read. I read so much more now, I also read all the time. But by far the best consequence of that purchase was that I am now able to carry tens of books with me on my travels, without worrying about luggage or spoiling my pristine copies of the books!This is a more recent addition but also one I can’t believe I took so long to get to it! I often travel and listen to music on my earphones (yet another thing I never travel without) on long flights or bus rides, or just to drown out noisy passengers. However, a Bluetooth speaker introduced me to the joys of listening to music in the confines of my hotel room or watching a movie with a friend without cribbing about the tinned sound of the phone or the laptop. Especially with Netflix now on my phone!My friends used to make fun of me for carrying my umbrella with me everywhere! But it’s a hard-earned lesson to never travel without it. The few times I have, I have always got caught in a downpour. So, I always carry a small travel umbrella with me wherever I go and it has saved both me and my naysaying friends from an unexpected downpour. In fact, a former anti-umbrella friend who made fun of me for carrying my umbrella to Vietnam changed her mind after having to share my umbrella during one extremely rainy day spent in Hue.Although I could take notes on my phone, there’s a certain sense of satisfaction you get when you scribble notes in a notebook. I also note down all the important phone numbers and addresses in my notebook before travelling in case my phone’s battery gives out or technology fails me, leaving me with nothing but hazy memories of my hotel’s location!Everything else I carry with is dependent on where I’m travelling and the duration of my trip. But these things are the absolute essentials which I carry with me on every trip, even if I’m just going for a weekend break!