Things To Carry When Travelling With Babies

Make your travel blissful with children and especially babies, by being fully-equipped with all the essential things like a baby stroller, a nasal aspirator and a breast pump, say experts.Experts have listed a few ways to make your life easier:* Carry baby stroller and move around freely: A lightweight, durable, baby stroller that reclines quickly is the best solution while travelling. Even if you are shopping, or are busy with something, you can place the baby in the stroller and enjoy the moment.However make sure that you do not expose your child to direct sunlight or cold weather while strolling around.* Do not forget to keep baby products like soft, gentle moisturizing cream & wipes to keep the baby fresh & clean all the time. Avoid all the harsh soaps and lotions that may harm the baby's skin and may cause skin allergy, eczema or rashes.* Use inflatable mattress for cars to ensure baby's comfort. You can use a car mattress that offers space to the child to move around or crawl freely. Inflatable mattresses are a perfect solution. These mattresses are portable, easy to carry and lets your baby sleep without the chances of falling in between the seats.* Keep a health-check with contactless infrared thermometer. The contactless infrared thermometer works on the advanced technology and measures temperature from a distance of 3 to 5 cm. It also keeps a record of the last 30-32 temperatures.Apart from this, the thermometer can measure temperatures of various surfaces and liquids.* Since babies are prone to infections, always try to maintain hygiene. Change their clothes frequently so that there is no breeding ground for bacteria which may affect their skin and body adversely. Watch out for symptoms like rashes and red bumps.* Store baby food and milk powder in safe leak proof containers. Go with containers made from food grade polypropylene which is not-easily deformable.* The change of weather may have a drastic effect on the health of the baby. A nasal aspirator is highly effective to let your baby breathe easily when you are out.If the baby is ill, a nasal aspirator is a great product to clear the stuffy nose and congestion. Buy an aspirator that has spare seals, run on battery so that you can carry it along.* Since you may feel uncomfortable in feeding the child openly, breast pumps come handy. Available in manual as well as electric form, breast pumps have removable elements that are easy to transport and assemble.