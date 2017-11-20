Things To Remember When Using A Public Washroom While Travelling

After using a public toilet, there are chances of getting infections. On the occasion of World Toilet Day on Sunday, experts suggest carrying toilet seat sprays, hand sanitizers, and wipes while traveling.Vikas Bagaria, founder of PeeSafe, and Renu Malik, a gynaecologist at Radix Health Care, have given a few inputs:Waterproof funnel-like devices, which are generally designed for women to help them urinate while standing.Finding a clean and sanitized toilet while traveling is a daunting task for everyone. Using public or common washrooms is the major cause of increasing urine infection -- UTI among Indians. Always carry and use toilet seat sanitizer sprays to avoid such infections.The powder helps control pests and reduce odours.A must-have in your bag if you are often on public transit. Contact with unseen germs on the go is unavoidable. Always keep a hand sanitizer and a few wet wipes handy.