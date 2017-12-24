Top 5 Favorite International Destinations of our Favorite Celebs!
Let us take you to some celeb favourite fascinating destinations!
Film shoots and brand endorsements keep them busy, but Bollywood actors do find time to travel and have fun — whether with their rumoured partners, or with friends and family. Here, we look at the favourite holiday spots for actors and how they rejuvenate themselves on these trips.
1. London
London is indeed a place that has something to offer everyone! With its rich history and culture, mouthwatering food, great clubs and shopping sprees it attracts tourists from all over the globe and is one of the most visited places. Some of our Bollywood celebs like Big B, SRK, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been spotted in London often.
Credit: @Alia ✨⭐️
2. Dubai
Bollywood stars like King Khan, Hrithik Roshan and his boys, and Salman Khan is often seen vacationing in Dubai. Dubai is a global city and has everything from adventure parks to beaches, shopping, food, you name it! Recently spotted in Dubai was Jacqueline Fernandes enjoying her time at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina.
Credit: @Jacqueline Fernandez
3. Switzerland
A terrain of magnanimous snow-covered mountains, picturesque villages, lakes and the Alps is Switzerland. Renowned for its ski resorts and hikes it also has wonderful landmarks Bern’s Zytglogge clock tower and Lucerne’s wooden chapel bridge. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh amongst others, enjoy their time in this snowy paradise.
Credit: @Ranveer Singh
4. Maldives
Striking the perfect balance between deep blue waters and white sand, is Maldives which satiates your love for beaches and gets you the right amount of Vitamin D. It is a favourite of celebs like Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan and our Bollywood Butterfly, Alia Bhatt.
Credit: @Sagarika
5. Italy
Bertrand Russell rightly said - “Italy, and the spring and first love, all together should suffice to make the gloomiest person happy!” Italy is indeed a destination with a perfect blend of art and culture and famous for its cuisine, vineyards, cheese and more… it is a preferred destination for many celebs including Virushka, who recently sealed their love at a villa in Tuscany, Italy which clearly speaks of their love for the place.
Credit: @AnushkaSharma1588
