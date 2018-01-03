Travel Hacks from a Supermodel-Businesswoman who is Always on-the-go!

Elle Macpherson is one name that inspires awe for her age-defying looks and great body. The Australian supermodel, actor and businesswoman is always on-the-go, where she has to look great even after a long haul or days of continuous travelling. Here are a few travel hacks or rather beauty travel hacks that Elle swears by:You must plan ahead what you wish to do during your flight. It could be clearing your inbox or watching a movie. As per Macpherson, knowing what you intend to do during the day is the key differentiator.https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba3mWVhFa7D/For overnight flights, Macpherson suggests to engage in a workout before you take off. It could be a long run, boxing or a tiring workout, you must sweat out to get your endorphins running.For the in-flight beauty regime, Macpherson carries a serum and a day cream. For overnights, she vouches for an eye cream. And to kill the chill, she carries a cashmere sweater.Macpherson truly believes in being a girl next door while travelling. A pair of jeans, t-shirt and trainers is her go-to in flight wardrobe, however, Macpherson shares that she changes her trainers to high heel boots once she arrives at her destination.https://www.instagram.com/p/BcAVXwellgE/Once the supermodel enters her cabin, the first thing that she would take is her Green Supplements and that too a double dose. The motive is to fuel yourself with great nutrients that help you fight jet lag.https://www.instagram.com/p/BckUxy8lc3P/The businesswoman likes to keep things minimal. Its mostly about moisturizing and hydrating her skin, but a little lip gloss adds the requisite glam.Macpherson shares that depending on the time, she likes to go running around her new surroundings to ward-off jet lag and kick-off her plans, almost immediately!https://www.instagram.com/p/Bddwyv-FgJ8/