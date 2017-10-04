Visa on Arrival: 5 Asian Countries That Offer VOA to Indian Passport Holders

Visa on Arrival saves travellers time and hassle from visa documentation and long procedures. Visa on Arrival (VOA) is offered to Indian passport holders in more than 45 countries spread across Asia, Africa, South America, North America and Oceania.Let us take you through 5 such destinations in Asia:Known for its beaches, blue lagoons and extensive reefs; Maldives offers free Visa on Arrival facility to Indian passport holders for maximum 90 days. However, travellers must carry flight tickets for the onward destination or to return home. If you have a hotel reservation, then you don’t need to prove your capacity to stay in the country however if not, then you need to furnish minimum US$30 per day per person.Mauritius is popular for its Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife besides the beaches, lagoons and reefs. Indian passport holders get Visa on Arrival in Mauritius for maximum 60 days provided they have confirmed booking to receive the necessary accommodation facilities in Mauritius. In addition, they should get a sponsorship letter, confirmed booking related to return flight and adequate amount of funds to bear expenses during the stay which is atleast US$100 per day.Loved for its beaches, volcanoes, komodo dragons and wildlife, Indonesia is a must-visit travel destination. Indians visiting Indonesia can avail Visa on Arrival for a maximum stay of about 30 days by paying US$25. At Indonesia too, traveller must give evidence of sufficient funds to cover the stay in the country and at the same time, should carry confirmed flight tickets to move to the next destination or to follow the return journey. Tourists should make sure that their passports remain valid for minimum 6 months starting from the date on which they arrive at Indonesia.Cambodia is known for its rich cultural heritage sites, deltas, mountains and Gulf of Thailand coastline. Indians get Visa on Arrival to enjoy their tours in Cambodia for maximum 30 days stay at a nominal fee of US$20. In addition, you must carry your passport photos, necessary funds to stay there and mandatory travel documents, like passport, confirmed flight tickets and a properly filled out Visa on Arrival application form. Moreover, your passport should carry a validity for atleast 6 months from your date of arrival at Cambodia.Jordan is popular amongst tourists who like to explore the archaeological wonders and ancient monuments. Indians arriving at Jordan get the Visa on Arrival validity for about 2-weeks period via a payment of approximately US$30. However, to get the Visa on Arrival, the traveller must carry minimum US$1000, so that he/she can cover the stay and hold onward or they must have return flight tickets for the upcoming destination. Indians going to or returning to Jordan via Aqaba across the Red Sea may get a grant of 1-month Visa without any extra fee.