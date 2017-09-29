Visit Ireland: Hiking The Gap Of Dunloe

“Gap of Dunloe” always filled me with curiosity. Until I visited Ireland, I had always wondered what a “gap” really meant. I had heard of people taking a “gap-year”, which meant a break from their studies (my folks would never have dreamt of letting me do that), so when I heard the term gap-year, I was always envious! And when I visited Singapore and saw all the “Please mind the gap” signboards when I took the MRT, I could relate to that…you certainly didn’t want to slip between the train and the platform (but then, I figured I was too fat for that to even happen!). Then, there is, of course, the Gap clothing store…no mystery there!But the term “Gap of Dunloe”! What exactly was this gap? Could you bridge it? As you might have guessed, I had also heard the term “let’s bridge the gap”! So, when I had the opportunity to actually visit this “gap”, I was beside myself with excitement!I very quickly realized that the term “gap” in this instance, really meant a mountain pass. The Gap of Dunloe, has a river running through the gap called “Loe”, which is how the gap probably got its name. The Gap was forged by glacial flows at some point and has 5 lakes that you pass through on your journey.Despite it being the middle of summer, it was a cloudy and bitterly cold day when a friend and I decided to walk the Gap of Dunloe. The winds were fierce and bracing, and we figured it was an ideal day for a hike since we Indians are very conscious about protecting ourselves from a suntan!When I read the itinerary for the day, I learnt that we would start our hike at a place called Kate Kearney’s Cottage, walk 11 km over the mountain pass, find our way to a place called Lord Brandon’s cottage, from where we would take a boat across the lakes to Ross Castle, and finally catch a bus into Killarney town. It all seemed very complicated, especially when we had a time limit on our day as we had to catch the boat by a certain time. We had also chosen a self-guided tour and I worried that GPS might not work in the mountains. But all worries were cast aside the minute we got off the bus at Kate’s cottage.The trail was well defined and there were a few cars and “jaunting” cars that we saw early on the route. A jaunting car is a fancy Irish term for your basic horse and carriage. People who want to experience the gap, but cannot walk the distance, have the option of paying for a trip in the jaunting car. We opted to walk the 11 km up through the pass. We started out with a few folks who came on our bus…about 5 or 6 other people of varied fitness levels. The hike started out easy, with a gradual climb alongside the river. Soon, the climb got steeper, but the views made it totally worth it.Though about 6 of us started at the same time, we all set different paces, and after a while, with stopping to take a million pictures along the way and then racing madly on the downhill parts in pure exhilaration, I suddenly found myself totally alone on the trail. At the vantage point that I was at, I could see no one for miles in all directions.For a city girl from Bangalore, where there are thousands of people per square foot, it seemed like this was the first time I had been so alone…ever! Even when I trek or travel in other places, it’s always with a bunch of people and when you travel alone, there is still someone around. So, this complete lack of human contact, the minute I was aware of it, unsettled me a little. And then, slowly, my heart rate began to calm down and I realized that it was the best feeling in the world. Just you and your thoughts and this fantastic trail with a scenery to die for. It was the closest thing to Nirvana… and I wanted the day to last forever.Lord Brandon’s cottage on the lake is a lovely place. I binged on some hot soup and Irish soda bread to fortify myself after the hike and then headed down to the boats for the next part of the adventure. And just like that, the sun came out as we were on the water and made the spectacular scenery even better.Of all the experiences that we’ve had in Ireland, and there were so many, I rate the Gap as a Must Do experience. Don’t miss this little slice of paradise.Author bio: Liane Ghosh for womenontheirowntrip.com