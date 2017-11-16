Try These Herbal Teas to Detox Your System

Herbal teas are an effective yet simple way to detoxify your body on a daily basis. When restricting yourself from indulging in not-so-healthy foods looks unmanageable, herbal teas strengthen your immune system by boosting metabolism and clearing up the buildup of toxins, as well as taking your energy levels a notch higher.Here’s a list of three herbal teas that you should brew yourself on a daily basis as well as after those occasional overindulgence:Ingredients: Cinnamon, cardamom, saffron strands and 7-10 Basil (tulsi) leaves.Benefits: Golden detox tea uses the power of cinnamon which regulates blood sugar levels, cardamom for healthy bowel movement, saffron to control intestinal gas and heartburn and tulsi leaves to detoxify, reduce stress and help maintain a strong immune system.Ingredients: Fresh turmeric, crushed coriander seeds, crushed ginger.Benefits: Spice cure tea uses the power of turmeric to give you a boost of anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, coriander seeds aid digestion and keep a check on cholesterol levels while ginger controls nausea, morning sickness and chronic indigestion.Ingredients: Dried chamomile flowersBenefits: Chamomile is a gorgeous flower with breathtaking fragrance and can be used for making a calming cup of chamomile tea. Chamomile flowers are known for their anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antispasmodic properties. After a long and busy day, all you need is a cup of chamomile tea that aids digestion, fights cough and bronchitis, insomnia and stress.To make these three herbal teas, you’ll find the ingredients readily available in your kitchen. Also, the method to make these teas is quite simple: to make one cup of herbal tea, you need to take two cups of water, add the ingredients, bring to a boil, and let the mix brew until reduces by half. Let it stand for 2-3 minutes, add a teaspoon of organic honey and it’s ready to serve.