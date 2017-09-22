Kumkum Bhagya 21st September Episode Written Update: Purab and Disha meet Abhi and Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 21st September Episode starts with Dasi saying that nothing is alright something is wrong. Everyone asks her but she seems confused. Then she tells that Purab and Disha are not staying at their home and are living in a hotel. Abhi says that they must be on a honeymoon. Dasi says that Disha was not at all happy and were shocked to see her. Abhi asks where did she meet them. Dasi says that she met them on her back from Gurudwara Sahib and stuck into Purab and Disha. When she asked Purab, he didn’t say anything but he looked everybit tensed.Chachaji suggests Dasi that why she didn’t call Purab home, Dasi says that she had insisted them a lot but Purab said that she should not tell even at home that they are staying in a hotel. Alia tells Tanu that good that they didn’t come here. Abhishek gets angry at why he didn’t tell them about his issues. Pragya tells him that he must go and speak to Purab. Alia gets angry that why Munni suggested Abhishek to bring Purab.Alia gets angry and Tanu says if Disha comes here then there would be a lot of problem for them. And it is Munni who is bringing her here. Tanu suggests Alia that it is Munni who is double crossing them and she will fail both Alia and Tanu. Alia says that do you think Munni will bring Disha and she will keep quiet. It was her who had brought Munni here and she won’t hesitate from exposing her in front of Abhishek.Purab and Disha are discussing about Dasi and Purab tells him that he won’t go with Abhi even if he comes to take him. Abhishek and Pragya arrive at their room and Purab behaves as if nothing has happened. Abhishek talks to Disha and tells her to tell the truth. Disha tells him that when they reached home, there was fire and the whole house had burnt before the fire brigade arrived. But they didn’t want to disturb the family. Purab also says that he just didn’t want to disturb him at night. Abhishek says that he knows that Purab doesn’t consider him his own but he is his brother and he needs to go to his home with them. Purab says no as he doesn’t want to be a burden on his family. Abhishek tells him that he made him his brother and now he’s called himself from brother to burden. Abhishek tells him that Purab must have also considered him burden when he used to call him for everything. Purab says no. Abhishek asks him that why he didn’t tell him when his home was on fire.Purab tells him that it’s not practically possible to go to his home. Abhi again asks if Purab is coming along to his house or not. Purab doesn’t agree and Abhishek says that if he doesn’t come then everything’s over between them. Meanwhile Dasi and Mitali argue that Purab will agree to Pragya’s or Abhi’s request.Pragya tells Purab that today Abhi needs him and he is not helping. Purab asks what happened, why Abhi needs him. Praya tells him that someone had fit Time Bomb in Abhi’s car this morning and he was saved as he was not sitting inside the car.Purab gets angry at Abhishek and asks why he didn’t tell him. Pragya tells that police had come and told that someone has tried to kill Abhi and might attempt again. Abhishek tells Purab that he didn’t tell them when a fire broke at their house. Pragya tells them that this is how relationships crack when misunderstandings happen.