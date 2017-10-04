Kumkum Bhagya: Alia Plots to Get Abhi’s Property

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi retuns home and finds Pragya shivering with fever. He suggests Pragya to take rest and gives her medication.Meanwhile, Disha tells Purab that she feels there is something going on between Pragya and Alia and tells him that Pragya is hiding something. Purab assures her that Pragya knows how to deal with Alia.Tanu sees Abhi and Pragya together and feels jealous. She complains to Alia about Munni. Alia meets Pragya and hands over a file in which she had mixed property papers to take Abhi’s signature fraudulently. Pragya tries to talk her out but Alia reminds her of chutka-chutki and threatens Pragya to do as she instructs.Alia asks Pragya to tell Abhi that Rishabh has sent these papers for an ad-agreement. Alia is confident that Abhi will sign the papers.Alia decides to follow Pragya so that her plan doesn’t fail. A confident Alia meets Tanu and asks her to get a nameplate ready as she’s getting all the property in her name today.Pragya goes to the kitchen and tries to figure out a solution so that Abhi doesn’t lose his property to Alia. She thinks about calling Munni to find if she’s got any clue of chutka-chutki yet.