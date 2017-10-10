Kumkum Bhagya: Disha Tranquilizes Alia While Pragya Searches Property Papers

In Kumkum Bhagya October 9th episode, Abhi recalls his moments spent with Pragya and misses her already, even before reaching the airport.Pragya plans to find property papers in Alia’s room and burn them so that Abhi’s property can be saved and nothing goes wrong tomorrow.Tanu is not able to sleep and thinks about all the insults hurled at her by Indu daasi. She thinks of keeping a cane in her hand the next day and push daasi out of the house. Next, she plans about how she will handle Abhi but then thinks to fall asleep as there’s lot to do tomorrow.Pragya walks towards Alia’s room, however, Disha catches her. Disha insists her to share what’s troubling her. Pragya tries to talk her out but Disha asks her to stop telling lies and insists, to tell the truth. Pragya tells her that she has accepted her defeat in front of Abhi’s enemies and there’s a big storm awaiting tomorrow.Disha threatens her to tell the truth otherwise she will wake up everyone and then everyone will question her.Pragya gives up and shares that Alia will get all the property registered in her name tomorrow as she’s got Abhi’s signature fraudulently on property papers. Pragya tells her that she’s planning to burn the papers. She hands over the torch to Disha so that in case Alia wakes up, they can hit her with the torch and pursue their plan.Disha suggests her not to hit Alia. Disha tells Pragya that she knows how to make a sedative at home, which they can use on Alia and make her unconscious so that when she wakes up, she doesn’t remember anything, the next morning.Both of them enter Alia’s room. Disha tells Pragya that they must tranquilize Alia while she’s sleeping. Pragya declines her suggestion and asks her to use it only if required. Pragya bumps into something making a noise in the room and Alia wakes up. Disha forcibly takes over Alia and makes her inhale the sedative. Alia fells unconscious on the floor.Tanu wakes up from a bad dream and hears a little noise. She gets the intuition that there’s something wrong and walks towards Alia’s room. Tanu thinks of listening from outside first to see if Alia is sleeping or not. Meanwhile, Pragya and Disha unaware of Tanu’s presence outside carry on with their plan.