Kumkum Bhagya: Tanu Forces Pragya To Eat, Pragya Refrains And Slaps Tanu

In the 26th October episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi and Raj enjoy caramel popcorns. Abhi teases Pragya. Mitali complains that all her friend’s husbands keep fast with their wives but they don’t. Dadi tells Abhi to start the riwaz of keeping Karvachauth fast with his wife in their home too. Abhi refuses politely but Dadi asks Pammi to take the bowl of popcorns from him. Pammi takes the bowl to the kitchen and quickly eats some popcorns. Mitali catches her and questions how she can eat on Karvachauth. Pammi then tells her that she’s never kept a fast. It is only to show to Dadi and Ajay knows about it. Pammi asks Mitali to keep her secret.Alia questions Pragya (thinking that she is Munni) that why is she fasting for Abhi. Alia gives her a piece of sweet and Pragya fools her by acting as if she’s eaten it. Alia asks her to take one more piece and Pragya grabs the entire box and says she’ll eat it in her room. Alia tells Tanu that Munni has eaten in front of them and she must stop focusing on her. She asks Tanu to consult a psychiatrist.Chutka and Chutki refuse to eat food at the school and adamantly ask to speak to their maasi. Teacher comes and says that their guardian doesn’t talk about their maasi at all.Tanu follows Pragya and sees her throwing the sweet box out of the window. She twists her hand and scolds her for keeping the Karvachauth fast for Abhi. Pragya tells her that she is not Pragya and not even married to Abhi, then why will she stay hungry the whole day for another man.Tanu asks her to sit there and goes to the kitchen to bring snacks and laddoos for Pragya. Pragya thinks of leaving the room to avoid any further confrontation but Tanu returns. She asks her to eat a samosa but Pragya refrains. Tanu gives her a kachori and she tries to avoid that too. Tanu then insists and forces Pragya to eat a ladoo. She suddenly pushes Pragya on the couch and forcible tries to put the ladoo in her mouth, Pragya gets up and gives her a tight slap.