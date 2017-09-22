Kundali Bhagya Episode Update: Srishti Finds Out Shirlin’s Truth

Kundali Bhagya's latest Episode begins with Preeta requesting Karan to come along with her and withdraw the police complaint against her mother. On which, Karan accuses her and her family of ruining the engagement function. Karan challenges her to prove their innocence.At that moment, Shirlin approaches Karan and informs him that Rakhi is calling him. Shirlin then starts talking about the engagement ring, at which Karan retorts about how can she talk about the ring while everyone is suffering.Meanwhile, Rishabh feels helpless as he is unable to help Preeta. Srishti reaches home and tries to find out how did the food get poisoned. Mohan tells Srishti to look for clues in the kitchen.At the hospital, Rishabh and his father ask the doctor if they could discharge Rakhi as she is insisting on going home. Doctor agrees to discharge her but a senior nurse will accompany her.Srishti, meanwhile, finds a white packet in the kitchen which had some foul smelling powder residue. She asks mamaji if he knew anything about the packet. Although, mamaji denies having any knowledge about it Mohan recalls Shirlin gave him the packet. Everyone is shocked as they realize that Shirlin was behind all the mess. When Preeta arrives, Srishti tells her about the packet.At first, Preeta finds it difficult to believe that Shirlin ruined her own engagement function. But, when Dadi tells her that Shirlin is jealous of Rishabh and Preeta's friendship, Preeta begins to get a clear picture and she recalls instances when Shirlin behaved awkwardly. She recalls that everyone ate the dinner and but Shirlin’s mother and Kareena didn’t. Preeta vows to make Shirlin confesses her wrong deeds in front of everyone.Meanwhile, Shirlin gets a call on her phone, which leaves her tensed. Shirlin tells Rishabh that she is going home.The senior nurse tells everybody to relax as Rakhi is out of danger.In the prison, Sarla prays to god for her daughters' wellbeing.Shirlin goes out and there’s someone in the car who behaves badly with her. He turns out to be Shirlin's ex-husband. Preeta arrives at Rishabh’s home and asks about Shirlin. Kareena informed Preeta that Shirlin had left for her home. Preeta leaves.