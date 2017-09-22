Kundali Bhagya 21st September Episode Written Update: Srishti Finds Shirlin’s Truth; Shirlin’s Past Comes Haunting

Kundali Bhagya 21st September Episode starts with Preeta telling Karan to come along with her and take the complaint back. Karan tells her that because of them the Engagement function was messed. Preeta tells him that why would they do anything that can make others suffer and jeopardize their name. Karan tells her that if she is right she should fight with the police and get her mother out. And if they have done wrong then he will make sure they get a lesson.Shirlin comes there and tells Karan that Rakhi is calling her. Shirlin then talks about Ring with Karan and tells him that she knew that he is just lying about himself and Preeta so that his bhabhi doesn’t feel bad. Karan says that everybody is suffering here and she’s thinking about her ring. Shirlin then changes the topic.Preeta cries badly. Meanwhile Rishabh recalls Preeta’s words and then Kareena bua’s words. He also cries and feels bad for Preeta and his helplessness to be unable to help Preeta. Srishti reaches home and tells Dadi that Preeta just asked her to go alone. Srishti asks Mamaji that who has done all that happened. Srishti again and again asks Mamaji to recall what has happened. Mohan comes there and tells her that they have not touched anything from kitchen. Srishti says that she will just go and check.Rishabh and his father ask the doctor to discharge Rakhi as she is insisting to go home. Doctor says that she is not completely alright and a senior nurse will accompany her.Srishti meanwhile goes and checks everything in the kitchen. Everything seems alright and then she just sees the white packet between two racks on the floor. She sniffs it and gets suspicious about its foul odor.Rakhi returns home and Rishabh and everybody feels happy to see her. Dadi cries. Senior nurse tells everyone to just leave and let Rakhi rest.Srishti asks Mamaji about the packet, mamaji says he doesn’t know. She calls Mohan and he recalls that it was Shirlin who had handed over this packet to him. He tells her that Shirlin told him that her Mother has diabetes and she needs to put this in kheer. Everybody gets shocked that it was Shirlin who did all this. Preeta arrives and Srishti tells her about Shirlin and the packet. Preeta doesn’t agree that Shirlin would ever do this and spoil her own engagement function. Dadi tells that Shirlin must have done this because Shirlin is jealous of Preeta due to her closeness with Rishabh.Srishti tells Preeta that Shirlin wasn’t happy when Kumkum Bhagya hall was booked. First it was fuse and then this food fiasco. Srishti tells her that Shirlin is a psycho. Preeta recalls various instances in which Shirlin behaved awkwardly with her. Srishti tells Preeta that everybody had eaten dinner but it was just Shirlin’s mother and Kareena bua who didn’t have dinner that night.Preeta promises herself that she will ensure that Shirlin confesses her truth in front of everyone.Shirlin talks to herself that she is fed up of acting as if she’s too concerned and is happy for Rakhi’s bad condition and says she deserved it. Shirlin gets a call on her phone and is tensed. Shirlin tells Rishabh that she is going home as her mother is calling her again and again. Rishabh tells her that he’ll just call the driver and she says no, she go herself as she loves to drive fast at night.Senior Nurse tells everybody to relax as Rakhi is out of danger. Rishabh’s father asks sister if he can spend some time with Rakhi.Sarla cries in the prison cell and prays to God that everything becomes alright for her daughters.Shirlin goes out and there’s someone in the car who behaves badly and tells Shirlin that it is her first husband. Shirlin tells him that she hates him and he says that you really hate me, My Puppet.Preeta arrives at Rishabh’s home and asks where is Shirlin. Kareena bua comes and tells Preeta that Shirlin has gone home as girls from good homes don’t stay late outside. Preeta tells her that time has not delayed even this much that things have gone out of hands. And just staying out late night doesn’t make someone’s character. Preeta leaves. Kareena bua gets wary about Preeta’s confidence and feels that she might be knowing something and had a courageous spark in her eyes.