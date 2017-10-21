Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta Plan To Spy Sherlyn On Karvachauth

In the October 20th episode of Kundali Bhagya, Srishti wonders what’s going on in Karan’s mind that he got annoyed when Preeta said yes for marriage.Karan scolds Preeta for saying Yes to Prithvi. Preeta feels that he’s going to propose her today. Meanwhile, he gets a call from Rishabh.Dadi asks Sarla to celebrate this day by sharing a small drink. Srishti comes and drinks both the glasses. Srishti thinks about Karan and feels that he’s definitely going to propose Preeta. She thinks how she missed the moment when love sparked between them.Preeta asks Karan not to say a word but he questions how can she say yes to marriage with Prithvi when she had promised him. Preeta cross-questions, what did she promise and he says that she had promised to help him throw Sherlyn out from Rishabh’s life. Karan tells her that Rishabh had called him about Sherlyn’s karvachauth fast.Karan says that a woman breaks her Karvachauth fast, only from the man for whom she keeps it. Preeta and Karan plan to spy Sherlyn to find out the mystery man tonight and expose her in front of the family.Rishabh calls Rakhi to accompany him, she asks why he is upset. Rishabh tells her that Sherlyn is not eating or drinking anything but is also complaining about acidity. He calls her a tension giver. He convinces Rakhi to ask Sherlyn to break her fast.Karan and Preeta talk about Prithvi, Preeta says that at least now Karan will not doubt her feelings for Rishabh. Karan tells her that now he has another doubt, that Preeta feels something for him. Preeta gets surprised.Rakhi asks Sherlyn to stop fasting but she gives an astounding reason and wins over Rakhi’s heart. Rishabh feels upset. Kareena bua tells him that Sherlyn really loves him.Srishti feels high and walks tipsy turvy towards Preeta’s room.Karan tells Preeta that she gives her the same vibes that a girl gives to a boy when they are in love. They both fall on the bed, while Sajda plays in the background. Srishti makes an entry while Karan and Preeta are mesmerized in each other’s eyes. Srishti feels that this is an eye to eye confession.