Kundali Bhagya : Sarla Decides To Talk To Rakhi About Preeta And Karan

In the 26th October episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta goes to the terrace in search of Karan, he comes there and scolds her for naming Sophia in front of Rakhi. Preeta tells him that she’s the perfect girl for him. Preeta then admits that it was just a slip of tongue. They argue and suddenly the moment pauses while Sajda plays in the background.Karan asks her to give her a solution to get out of the mess. Sarla calls Preeta, Karan answers her phone and says they are dealing with a personal matter, so Preeta cannot talk at the moment. Karan makes her apologize and then asks for a solution. Preeta suggests him to tell Rakhi that Sophia is out of town. Karan thanks her for the idea.Preeta then tells Karan about Sherlyn’s plan with her ex. They both plan to catch her red handed.Sarla tells everyone that till the time she doesn’t see everything with her eyes, she’ll not believe them. Sarla then says that she likes Karan and wants Preeta’s marriage to be done traditionally with all rituals. Dadi suggests her to go to Luthra house and talk to Rakhi about both of them. Srishti requests her to take her along.Everyone listens to the Karvachauth katha at the Luthra house. Rakhi sees Sherlyn eagerly looking for someone and tells her that she’ll be able to meet Rishabh only when the moon will come. Sherlyn anxiously waits for her ex and feels that he’ll definitely fulfill his promise.Karan and Preeta watch Sherlyn and plan to distract her. Preeta suggests Karan to engage her so she can pick her phone and get all details of her ex. Karan stops her but she just leaves.Karan talks to Sherlyn and Preeta manages to pick her cell phone. Preeta finds all call logs and message details erased, she thinks of keeping the phone back with Sherlyn, but suddenly a message beeps. Preeta finds a message from Sherlyn’s ex saying that he’ll reach in next 15 minutes. Preeta gears up to catch them.