Kundali Bhagya: Srishti Asks Preeta To Select A Boy, Karan Accompanies To See The Photograph

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla asks Srishti that how dare she try to steal the jewelry, Srishti says that she cannot even think about stealing her jewelry. She was just trying to get hold of the boys’ photos for Preeta. Tears come rolling from Srishti’s eyes and Sarla laughs off by saying that Srishti jokes around all the time with everyone in the house, that’s why even they planned to shock her. Sarla shows her the boys’ photos.Karan is seen working out but due to heavy weights, his shoulder muscle gets pulled. Sameer runs to call Preeta.Preeta is seen giving spinach soup to Dadi when Sameer comes and tells her that Karan’s shoulder is sprained. Preeta finds Karan in immense pain, she asks Sameer to bring a hot water bottle, ice pack and a relaxant. Preeta tells her that he must join the gym first, learn how to do weight lifting professionally and then lift heavy weights. Karan argues with her. He accidentally throws water on the floor and then slips and falls on Preeta.Sherlyn sees them on the bed and feels that Preeta is playing around with both the brothers, but soon realizes that it was just an accident.Srishti arrives at Luthra’s house and bangs into Kareena. They both argue about the engagement day and Rakhi intervenes by saying that the family has decided to call both the girls as they were not at fault for the engagement day’s fiasco.Rishabh sees Sameer and scolds him for not following up at the office. Rishabh questions that why he’s wearing gym gear and tells him to refrain from working out with Karan as he has a shoulder injury. Sameer doesn’t tell him about Karan’s sprained shoulder.Srishti arrives in Karan’s room and jokingly scolds Preeta for sitting so close to Karan. Sameer comes and both of them start arguing. Preeta and Karan tell them to stop. Srishti tells Preeta that there’s a wedding proposal for her and she has to select one out of two boys. Preeta gets astonished and Karan insists her that she must go. Karan tells them that he’ll drop them home to see who’s the one that Preeta will select.Preeta asks Karan to let Sameer drive and he must sit at the back. She sits at the front with Sameer and Karan questions his feelings that why he’s reacting to such trivial things.