Mahakali- Ant Hi Aarambh Hai: Lord Shiva Reminds Parvati Of Her Astitva with His Astounding Storytelling

Mahakali – Ant Hi Aarambh Hai 30th September Episode starts with Shiva starting his series of 9 stories of Mahakali. Shiva tells Matsya Parvati that it is the story of one Kanya who takes one incarnation after the other of Shakti. He says that it is the story of Parvati. Matsya Parvati asks that why did she take human form when she was the Shakti. Shiva recalls self-immolation of Sati at Daksh’s Yajna and deviates Matsya Parvati by saying that the end of one story is the starting of the other and these stories will give her all the answers.Parvati sits quietly while Shiv starts narrating the first story of Goddess Sail Putri. He says that Mahakali chose Parvat Raaj Himavan and Rani Mainawati as her parents to take human birth. However, before taking the birth, she introduced them of her identity. When they asked who she was, she shows them her elaborated Mahakali roop and shares the plan ahead. She tells them that she will take birth in their home as their daughter. She tells that there is a Purpose of this birth and they have to promise that they will never create obstacles in their daughter’s life while she treads the path to achieve her mission.And hence Shail Putri – Parvati is born. King Himavan and Queen Mainavati raise Parvati with immense love and comforts, however, despite having everything, she missed something.Matsya Parvati interrupts Shiv and says that she used to feel the same during her childhood as her baba loved her a lot but still she could feel something amiss in her life. Shiva says that Prarabdh (Our Past) attracts us towards itself if we don’t get attracted.Shiv carries on with the story and narrates that once while playing with her friends, Shail Putri follows a leaf and it takes her towards the forest. Where it stopped, there appeared a Trishul (Trident) which she touches and utters Shiv. Shiva says at that time she realized that she is the Princess of the Universe. Shiva says that in every Kanya, there’s a Devi. And it is the parent’s duty to let their kids follow their destiny.Shailputi immerses her Shakti in Parvati and she feels the energy awakening in her and Narayan says that the Stage 1 of her Astitva has completed. Shiva communicates silently to Narayan that when Muladhara chakra awakens, it shakes the recipient, who might wish to leave the path then and there but has to take control and with patience move to the next level.Parvati complains of a bizarre energy in her body. Shiv says that his stories are moving, Parvati asks ‘is it Maya?’ and says that she cannot listen to the next story. She gets up and Shiva says that she had promised to listen to the complete story. Parvati sits down but says that she’ll just listen to one more story only.Shiv starts narrating the story of Brahmacharini which denotes penance, sacrifice, and detachment. When Brahmacharini went on to achieve her mission, Narayan helped her in choosing the right path. With austerity and meditation Brahmacharini gets acceptance from Shiv and it shows that if to accomplish our mission we tread the right path with devotion, we can even win the lord.Brahmacharini appears and immerses in Parvati and awakens her Svadhisthana Chakra. Shiv says that now she will be calm.After the Brahmacharini avatar, Shiv tells about the third form of Shakti when Devi Parvati became ready to get married to Mahadev. However, Shiv doesn’t narrate the story and gets up. Parvati asks why he’s leaving, he replies that she had asked him to tell just one more story. So it’s time to leave. Parvati says that he had told her that he will tell 9 stories, he asks, so now you will not get up? Parvati promises, she won’t.Shiva waits and Parvati asks who are you waiting for. Shiva welcomes Shail Putris parents – King Himavan and Rani Mainavati. Parvati asks for the next story. Shiva now narrates the marriage of Shiva and Parvati. He paints the scene of Shiva’s baraat when he arrives for their wedding. Parvati’s mother slyly asks her husband if he thinks their daughter will be happy with Shiva. The mother is anxious and is shocked to see Shiv Shankar. King Himavan replies and tries to calm her down that everything is planned as per Mahakali and we must not interfere in the Shakti’s plan.Parvati’s mother faints with shock to see the groom – Shiv, standing in front of her.Matsya Parvati interrupts Shiv and asks, why Rani Mainawati fainted? Shiva says that parents are always concerned about their children’s future and are always wary about their children’s choices.At the wedding palace, Parvati asks Mahadev that was it necessary to come in his Yogi attire today as well. Shiv says that that’s how he is and that’s how he was when she had asked him for marriage. Narayan comes and says that Shiv must leave Vairagya (renunciation) if he is stepping into Grihastha (family life) and must feel responsible towards Parvati’s parents’ happiness too as it is not just the amalgamation of two of them out of their family too. Narayan takes Mahadev for a makeover.Matsya Parvati says that it must have been a Divya (divine) roop of Shiv Shankar.Shiva gets a complete makeover as Chandresh as per Parvati’s wish and imagination and her parents are happy to see a gorgeous, princely Shiv as Chandresh. And everybody says that Parvati might fall short of Chareshwar’s grace but then she appears all the more beautiful as Chandraghanta who converted Mahadev into Chandresh.Manipura (purak) chakra awakens and directs the energy and initiates Parvati on the path of recognizing her family. She asks was she apt for Shiva?Mahadev then tells the story of the fourth form of Shakti - Devi Kushmanda. Shiv says that ku means small, ushma means energy and anda means cosmic egg and that is how Kushmanda created the entire universe. The sun gets its energy from that a small atom and that is Devi Kushmanda.Anhad chakra awakens from where anhad raag took birth and Shiv asks Parvati to see her real identity. Parvati recognizes Shiva. Shiv says that maybe you need rest and I need a small conversation. Shiv meets her parents and her mother asks why is Parvati anxious after every story. Shiva says that her chakras are awakening and slowly she is getting back to know her Astitva (identity). Meanwhile, matsya Parvati’s father listens to their conversation and apologizes for offending Shiva as he was not able to recognize the Lord. Mahakal Shiv says it’s time to take the stories ahead because we need to awaken Mahakali as a big terror is about to wreak havoc.Meanwhile, the scene continues where Mahishasur asks Brahma ji that how can he leave without giving him the boon. Mahishasur asks Brahma that he knew what Brahma ji will give and that’s why he didn’t ask for it and tricked Brahma ji into giving him the boon to get killed by a nari with his own good wish. Mahishasur then says now I will ask for the boon and you have to give it to me. Brahma agrees and Mahishasur says that it’s ok if a Nari kills him but she has to have the Shakti of all Tridevs, not Mahakali who just has Shiv’s energy. Brahma agrees and grants him the boon. And Mahishasur says that now neither Mahakali nor Parvati can kill him.Parvati asks Shiv to show the wedding and Shiva says that I have to agree to all your wishes. So he takes her through the wedding of Chandresh and Chadraghanta.Shiva goes on to tell the story of MahaGauri and Vishuddhi Chakra awakens. Shiv says that in this form Parvati accepted Mahadev.Shiv then asks an awakened Parvati that does he need to tell her the name of next form. Parvati is in tears and says Skandmata. Aagya chakra awakens and Shiv tells that it keeps everything in control just like a mother keeps her child in control.And then the Mahakali roop awakens when Mahakali killed tadkasur with Kartikeya. Parvati gets up and walks towards Shiv and cries. She takes the shape of Ma Parvati. Everybody gets up and holds Shiv.Shiv summarizes all 6 stories that he had narrated so far. He says that every form takes the story ahead to become the Shakti of Shiva, Shakti of Shoonya. Shiva also transforms in his real shape from Batohi and both Shiva and Parvati walk towards each other. Tears roll down on Parvati’s face and she calls him Mahadev and he says I’m just a Shav (dead body) without you.Parvati says that you were to tell 9 stories but till now you’ve narrated just 6 forms of NavDurga. Mahadev tells her that You are the Rachaita (creator/author) of these 6 stories, I’m just the storyteller and you have to still create the rest of 3 forms.