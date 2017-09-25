Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai: Gauri is Re-Born, Meets Mahadev And The Story Begins Again

Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai September 24th Episode starts with Gauri’s rebirth where she is swayed to the seashore in a basket and is picked by a childless fisherman – Sukarma who thanks God for blessing him with the priceless gift of a child.Mahadev knows about Gauri’s rebirth.Shumbh chants Om Namaha Shivaya… Nishumbh questions him for chanting the name of Shiva who is their biggest enemy. Shumbh says that it was because of Shiva that Mahakali forgot her existence. Shumbh says that they will now attack Parvati as she doesn’t know that she is Mahakali. Shumbh says that they need to find Parvati and kill her as she is just an ordinary woman now. And once Parvati is killed, Mahakali will be killed on her own.Parvati takes first steps at Sukarma’s home, who immensely loves his little child.Kartikeya accuses Shiva of crossing the limits of Virakti (Unattachment). He asks Shiv, if Parvati had suggested getting punished for Kartikeya’s misdoing, then Shiva must have restrained her. Kartikeya further says that it was his mistake then why was his mother given punishment. Shiva says that in a bout of anger one can never understand the real meaning of things happening around them. Kartikeya says that at this moment Shiv is not his father, he is a judge. Shiva says that if Parents take pride of good doings of their kids, then they have to face repercussions of their mistakes too. Shiv further says that when Kartikeya killed Taadkasur, Parvati got the praise from everyone, but when he killed Indra then she had to take the pain too. Therefore, children must think about the results of their actions before doing anything. Shiva says that Kartikeya needs to show patience and when Gauri will return, he will understand what experience she has gone through and why. Kartikeya says that he needs to get punished for his deed and for Mahadev’s unjust too.Time goes by and Parvati grows into a determined teenager. Meanwhile, Shumbh and other asurs are seen on a wild hunt for Parvati, nonetheless in vain. Time goes by.Sukarma arranges for a pujan of Mahadev to get his blessings to resolve his village’s woes. The little Parvati is all grown up in a strong-willed and opinionated MatsyaParvati. As she makes her way to the pujan, a hungry child asks for food from his mother and his mother asks him to wait for Prasad until the pujan is over. Parvati takes the boy with him and tells the pandit to pause the pujan. Sukarma politely tells Parvati it’s not good to stop the puja, Parvati tells him that she needs to do something first and then they can carry on with the puja. She picks a laddu from the Prasad and hands it over to the boy. An aggravated villager says that Parvati you are Udand (rude) since childhood, but today what you have done is just not acceptable. Matsya Parvati says that don’t you see Narayan and Mahadev in these hungry kids. And if instead of spilling the milk over shivling, you give it to these hungry kids then Mahadev will be happier. The village says that woman can just do Shanka (doubt), Parvati replies that if a woman drops Shanka then she becomes Shankar himself.Later, Sukarma tells her she should not voice her opinions so strongly against the customs. Parvati replies that it was her inner voice. Sukarma tells that I named you Matsya Parvati and now you’ve become Parvati. Matsya Parvati says if I was Parvati then Mahadev would have come by now. Sukarma tells her that he has to find Mahadev for her now and she replies ‘Mahadev will come himself to find her’.Kartikeya sits quietly beside Shiva. Shiva says that so many years have passed by but his anguish towards Shiva has not withdrawn. Kartikeya cries at the Lord’s feet. Shiva tells Kartikeya that time has come to tell you the story of your mother.Meanwhile, Matsya Parvati bows in front of the Shivling and apologizes for whatever happened at the pujan. She prays to Mahadev that if he is angry with her when she craves for forgiveness and he must give a solution to the problems of the villagers. Parvati asks Mahadev if she is treading on the right path or not and asks the Lord to give a sign of approval. Suddenly there’s a storm and bells ring. Parvati feels content and there appears a Yogi. She asks who is he? Shiva says that he’s a Batohi (traveler) and does business while roaming from one place to another. He further says that he thought that he must help her. Parvati says that she neither talks to strangers nor takes their help. Shiv says that it’s not the first time that two strangers are meeting and finding a solution. Parvati asks his name. Shiv reveals Ashutosh. Parvati says that Ashutosh is Mahakal’s name as he gets easily pleased. He says that he has a solution for her father’s problems. Parvati asks how will he give them a solution, he says he’ll narrate stories and they’ll find a solution. Shiv then asks for food from Parvati. She asks why he’s smiling. Mahadev says that he’s happy to get food served from her. He says that she is Annapurna. Shiv then says that he tells stories to fulfill his Wishes too. She asks so which Wish will he fulfill by narrating them a story? Without any hesitation, Shiv reveals that he wants to get married to Parvati and he has come to take her with him. Sukarma gets angry and everybody points swords at Shiv.Shiv is unaffected by their aggression, still rejoicing in his calmness, bearing a smile on his face, he offers a proposal to Sukarma, according to which if he narrates the story and Sukarma gets the solution then he will have to marry his daughter to Shiv. Sukarma is still angry and Parvati tells her father to agree to his proposal and let this man who has so much confidence show his craft. Mahadev tells Nandi to call Kartikeya as the story of Parvati is about to begin. Nandi comes to Kartikeya and tells that he has seen Maata and Mahadev have called him to listen to the story. Vishnu asks Kartikeya that he also wants to accompany him to listen to Navdurga’s story from Mahadev himself.Mahadev seeks Parvati’s permission to start narrating the story, Parvati says Yes, everyone is here and there’s nobody else who is going to come here. Mahadev asks Are you sure? And everyone from Devlok arrives. Parvati asks if they know Shiv? Vishnu says that Shiv is a great storyteller. Parvati asks Shiv to start narrating the story as now his patrons have also arrived. Shiv says that he is just waiting for one more important guest to arrive to whom he had promised to narrate the story. Kartikeya arrives.Kartikeya moves towards Parvati and Mahadev instructs him to come and sit near him. Parvati asks who is he? Mahadev says that he is his friend Kumar and he is just like his son, but as a friend, he has been with him through his joy and sorrow.Mahadev starts narrating the story of Navdurga, he says that he wants to narrate this story, again and again, this is the story of a lady, Parvati asks what is her name, Shiv says that she has a lot of names and introduces the 9 forms of Shakti. Everyone witnesses the Divine forms of Navdurga.Shiv says that it’s important for Mahakali to bring herself back to her existence as Kaal is coming back. Mahishasur, on the other hand, completes his Meditation. Brahmaji appears he says that he was compelled with Mahishasur’s meditation to come and see him. Brahma asks what boon he wants from him. Mahishasur says that you know what every asur wants. Brahma says that then he must know that Brahma cannot give him Amrit. Mahishasur says that he is aware of that, then he asks Brahma Dev to suggest what he can give him, Brahma Dev says that he can give him the vardaan (boon) of being killed from a nari rather than a man and Mahishasur agrees. Just when Brahma is about to leave, Mahishasur deceitfully says that he has not asked for his Wish as yet.On the other side, Mahadev starts narrating the story of a girl who has different depictions, different stories, and different journeys.