Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Jethalal Fumes While Nattu Kaka And Baagha Take Half Day Off

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma October 9th episode Jethalal calls Taarak Mehta and requests to meet him immediately. Jethalal reprises Taarak Mehta the whole incident of Chedda’s proposal and phone call on Baagha’s mobile. Taarak tells Jethalal that every hard-working employee gets offers. And they must have said no to Chedda that’s why he called on Baagha’s phone to pursue them. Taarak says that Nattu kaka and Baagha haven’t even asked for a half day leave as well, so Jethalal must ignore the whole incident and stay calm.Nattu kaka and Bagha wonder how Jethalal left the shop without telling them. Jethalal returns and Nattu kaka asks him for half day’s leave. Baagha says that they need to attend a marriage for which they need a half day off tomorrow. Jethalal tells them that he feels that they are hiding something from him. He prompts them to speak the truth. However, Nattu kaka and Baagha do not divulge any details.Jethalal tells them to maintain his trust. He says he doesn’t like lies and liars. Nattu kaka asks that why all of a sudden he’s talking about ‘trust, lies, liars’ today. Jethalal tells him indirectly that before taking any wrong step they should keep these words in mind. He approves their leave. Jethalal fumes that despite prodding so much, they didn’t tell him the truth.Jethalal calls Taarak Mehta to meet again immediately to discuss the issue. Taarak Mehta asks him to discuss the matter over the phone. Jethalal tells Taarak that Nattu kaka and Baagha have now asked for leave. Jethalal rants that they will go to Chedda’s office tomorrow. Jethalal thinks about speaking to Nattu kaka and Baagha.Taarak suggests Jethalal to calm down and not say a word to them till Jetha and Taarak meet and discuss this issue at his place in the evening.Baagha and Nattu kaka discuss Chedda’s offer. Jethalal arrives and overhears ‘double income in a day’. He asks how to earn double income, Baagha replies that a person can double his income by grabbing the right opportunity at the right time. Jethalal thinks of firing Baagha and Nattu kaka but stops recalling Taarak’s advice.