Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma September 21st Episode Written Update: Tea Gang Steals Everything

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma September 21st Episode starts with Tea selling duo wanting to give demo about Organic tea. "Taka Tak Chai, Sabke Mann ko Bhaye". All are very happy to know about tea. People advertising tea have all words of praise for Gokul Dhaam Society. All go inside to take the demo of tea and enjoy its taste.Everyone asks them how they manage to go door to door and sell tea like this. Babita says that now a days online selling is quite famous then why they are promoting their tea like this. On this the lady says that they have a small tea farm and they really work hard. All are gathered there for tea demo. She says to make Taka Tak tea the process is different. It gives the real taste of tea. First warm water and milk together, then add sugar and tea. Bring to boil and then add special masala which is good for acidity and cold. They give masala for free with tea. They give demo by doing a Rap. Tea is ready now. They start serving tea to all one by one.Babita says that she doesn't take tea and drinks coffee only. On this they insist her to taste atleast. She agrees and takes tea. All of a sudden Abdul bhai receives a call from shop that he needs to come there as stock has come. Abdul bhai also says that she wants to take the agency of Taka Tak Chai. Secretary Bheede asks for one more cup of tea. Hans says that he will drink tea on behalf of Abdul bhai as well.Everyone starts giving order for tea. Komal bhabhi says that she feels like she is in the air. All start behaving differently and ask for more tea. Secretary Bheede starts singing. Abdul is still busy at shop. Tea gang see each other with fishy eyes. Gradually ever one becomes unconscious and fell down. After this, the tea gang starts stealing jewelry and other things from them. Abdul bhai is still in shop, listening to radio. There is a warning given by jockey that be aware of tea gang as they go to different societies and houses and give demo of tea.Finally they steal everything. On this Abdul goes inside and knocks the door and wonders why the door is closed from inside. Tea gang is still inside the room and tries to escape from there. Abdul calls everyone but doesn't get any response so he thinks to call but his phone was at shop so he leaves from there. Meanwhile tea gang escapes.