Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali Surprises Taarak Mehta

In the October 26th episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Taarak apologizes to Anjali, but Anjali reprimands him and asks if he has found the gift or not. Taarak explains all his efforts and then admits that it was his mistake that he did not realize what it was and just dumped it in the trash bin. He tells Anjali that he’s ready to accept any punishment that she deems fit.Anjali laughs and surprises Taarak and Jethalal. She tells them that the sweeper came back just after they had left. He gave her the art piece back thinking that someone might have dumped it mistakenly. Taarak gets a sigh of relief. He asks if she has forgiven him. Anjali says yes and both Jethalal and Taarak hug each other.Anjali then goes in and brings the art piece. Taarak appreciates that it is the most special gift he’s got till date. Jethalal leaves. Taarak and Anjali apologize to each other and feel grateful for their love.Bheede meets Jethalal near the notice board. Jethalal tells him that Anjali bhabhi has found the gift. He inquires how, but Jethalal refuses by saying that it’s a long story.Babita and Madhavi also arrive there. Babita asks Jethalal if they were able to get hold of the Sweeper. Jethalal tells her that they didn’t find the sweeper but Anjali bhabhi has got the gift back. He tells her the complete series of events. Madhvi and Babita feel happy for Anjali. Bheede argues that when he had asked the same, Jethalal refused bluntly and now he’s telling it to Babita.Popatlal also walks in and asks Jethalal to help him with opening the tea box. Madhvi asks him to join them for the morning tea. Everyone shares a light moment and Jethalal leaves for work.At Gadda Electronics, Nattu kaka and Baagha make arrangements for the New Year celebrations. They bring rose petals, rose water and rose sharbat and wait for Jethalal. Baagha accidentally spills the rose sharbat on the floor. Jethalal comes and slips.