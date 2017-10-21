Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: Atmaram Bheede Searches Office Key While Someone Else Has It

In the 20th October episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, everyone prepares for Diwali. Babuji appreciates Dayaben’s efforts in beautifying the home with rangoli while Jethalal lovingly calls her a phuljhadi, and she names him Anaar.Anjali asks Taarak to close his eyes as she has a special Diwali surprise for him. Taarak resists thinking that she must have made something bizarre again. But to his surprise, Anjali gives him Moong dal ka halwa and he thanks her for the delicious treat.Bheede sends an SMS to all his friends and says that nobody wishes in person these days. Abdul makes an entry and Bheede feels happy to see him, but get disappointed that he had come to visit due to his call, early this morning.Sodhi calls Bheede and wishes everyone a happy Diwali. A friend arrives at Sodhi’s home and invites him for a Diwali Party but he turns down the invitation saying that he cannot miss the Diwali get-together at Gokuldham.Dr. Haathi and family celebrate Diwali with sweets and a lavish feast. Ayyar gifts a ring to Babita to celebrate Diwali and both of them get ready for Lunch at a friend’s place.Popatlal takes out the attire he’ll be wearing in the evening and feels glad that he’s got the office key.Dayaben talks to her mother on the phone. She laughs when her mother calls Jethalal a Sutli bomb. Jethalal overhears their conversation and fumes. Dayaben’s mother tells her about a mantra jaap. Dayaben tells Jethalal that she’ll not be able to attend the Diwali get together in the evening. Jethalal agrees.Gokuldham compound looks luminous and beautifully decorated with flowers and rangolis. Decked up in traditional attires, all society members greet each other a Happy Diwali. Jethalal appreciates Bheede for such arrangements. Popatlal tells Jethalal that Bheede had dropped the office keys at Abdul’s shop last night and its with him now. He mocks that let Bheede garner all compliments right now, as all will curse him later when he’ll fail to find the office keys. Jethalal asks him to return the keys to Bheede, but Popatlal says that let him feel the heat for sometime atleast.Goli asks Bheede to give them crackers; Bheede unsuccessfully tries to find keys in his kurta. He then goes to his flat to get the same. Bheede searches every nook and corner but is unable to find the keys anywhere.Everybody calls for him from the compound. Jethalal nudges Popatlal but he still doesn’t agree to tell everyone that he’s got the keys.