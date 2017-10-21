Udaan: Chakor Finds Suraj In Kitchen

In the October 20th episode of Udaan, Suraj tries to hide from the home guards. Chakor asks Kavya about the stranger’s looks and senses it’s Suraj only. She fears for Suraj’s life. Preeti feels hungry and Chakor goes to the kitchen to fetch food for her.Chakor’s dupatta catches fire and Suraj throws it outside. Both of them feel glad to be in each other’s arms. They both decide to meet in the storeroom. Suraj extinguishes fire from the kitchen but security guards and Ranvijay rush towards it. Suraj hides. Chakor convinces Ranvijay that her dupatta caught fire from a diya.Meanwhile, in Azaadganj, Kamal Narayan’s men kidnap Pakhi. Imli tries to convince Pakhi that she’s doing all this for the people of Azaadganj as Chakor wants to enslave everyone. Pakhi warns them of Suraj. Kamal Narayan says that she’s reminding him of Chakor’s childhood. Pakhi asks them to let her go, but Kamal Narayan refuses. Imli tells him to set her free as she is just a child and will forget everything by morning.Chakor finds out that Ranvijay had held her here not due to her baby but to trap Suraj. Preeti brings Suraj to her room. Chakor scolds him in front of everyone and questions how is going to save them all. Suraj asks her to calm down. Preeti and everyone leave. Suraj and Chakor share a personal moment and pray to the Lord to get them all safely out of this mess.In the morning, Pakhi sees Imli and some other men at her home. Imli offers her toffees and asks her to keep quiet and not reveal anything to anyone. Pakhi hits back and returns her the sweets. Imli threatens her that her mother and sibling have to bear the consequences. Pakhi feels confused. Her phone rings and she throws it away. Imli feels content and leaves.Chakor and Suraj wake-up shocked, as they find Ranvijay outside Chakor’s room, asking her to open the door. Ranvijay tries to open the door forcibly.