Udaan: Rann Vijay Follows Rigid Rules, Chakor Feels Surprised

Udaan September 22nd Episode starts with Rann Vijay’s mother asking Chakor to sit as she serves. Rann Vijay tells her that he really wants his sister to study well and make a good career. Chakor appreciates Rann Vijay and says he is a great man. Rann Vijay says that he hopes Chakor gets the best care from his sisters. Chakor asks them about the security guards and Preeti and Kavya tell her that it’s for their security. Rann Vijay says that an honest policeman has to protect his family and her husband would also not be able to find her here. Chakor tells Preeti and Kavya that they are really lucky to have a brother like Rann Vijay. Rann Vijay leaves and asks Chakor to have sweets before sleeping.The next morning, Chakor recalls Imli’s words and wakes up. She hears some music and follows where it’s coming from. Rann Vijay’s mom stops her and says that there’s no sound. Chakor asks her about the locked room. She sees a tape recorder and switches it off. Chakor tells Rann Vijay’s mom that she will do aarti with her. Rann Vijay’s mom says no and plays music, telling her that Rann Vijay likes this music and doesn’t want anyone to do aarti. She goes to make breakfast. Chakor asks if she can call her Mom. Rann Vijay’s mom nods.Chakor asks her why there’s no picture of Rann Vijay’s father. His mother tells that he’s passed away a few years back and stays in their heart. She asks Chakor not to ask the same from Rann Vijay as he will get emotional. Preeti and Kavya tell Chakor that they cook themselves and have no servant as Rann Vijay doesn’t like it. Chakor says that she wants to cook food tonight for Rann Vijay. His mom tells her that they cook as per the scheduled menu only. Chakor insists and says that he will definitely like if she will prepare dinner for him. Rann Vijay’s mom asks Chakor to take complete rest but Chakor doesn’t listen and stresses that she wants to cook food tonight. Rann Vijay’s mother gives in but asks Chakor to cook as per the menu only and Chakor agrees.Meanwhile, in Azadganj, Suraj calls some kids at home and parties with them. Kids ask for Chakor and Suraj tells them to never take her name again as she has married someone else. Suraj asks everyone to smile. Suraj tells everyone that he will get married to a beautiful girl, so let’s party. Suraj takes the Kalash and Mata Rani’s idol for visarjan. Suraj’s mother says that he cannot do Visarjan like this. Suraj tells her that he is not mad. His mom tells Ranjana that Chakor’s wedding has impacted her son negatively. Tejaswini tells Suraj that as he had consumed alcohol last night, he must not do Mata Rani’s visarjan. Suraj hands over the idol to his mom and leaves.At Rann Vijay’s home, everybody is tensed as Chakor cooked the dinner different from the menu given by Rann Vijay. Rann Vijay comes and seems furious looking at the food. He asks that who’s cooked the dinner? Chakor tells him that she cooked this for him. Rann Vijay tells everyone that Chakor is pregnant and must not cook and everyone should keep this in mind and leaves. Chakor apologizes to everyone. Rann Vijay’s mother tells her that he is particular about his rules and he would never appreciate a guest working in the kitchen. Chakor recalls how Suraj had told her once that when she’ll be pregnant, he will not let her even keep her foot down, forget any household chore.At the end, Suraj points a gun against his head and utters if Chakor is not there in his life, what will he do by living.