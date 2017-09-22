Udaan September 21 Episode Written Update: Imli All Set to Become Kamal Narayan’s Successor

Udaan September 21 Episode starts with Rann Vijay entering the pandal while Suraj gets over with the scuffle. Imli takes Chakor’s promise to leave. Chakor walks towards the pandal and Suraj sees him. She faints suddenly and while Suraj runs towards her, Rann Vijay holds Chakor in his arms and Suraj just stops. Rann Vijay picks her in his arms and Suraj recalls his and Imli’s words that Chakor loves someone else that’s why she has left him. Chakor prays to Durga Ma and Suraj leaves while Imli tells Suraj that now he’s seen everything with his eyes and he must leave with her. Chakor prays and recalls Imli’s advice that she must leave with Rann Vijay to save her child. Suraj says everything has finished. Chakor has forgotten him and has created her new life and he should too return his previous life. The story between Chakor and Suraj has ended. Imli feels happy and suddenly Chakor turns back and sees Suraj but recalls everything from their days of love and to the day when Suraj held a pistol against her.Rann Vijay tells Chakor that there must be something good hidden between whatever is happening. He suggests her to start a new life with new people in a new city with new hope.Chakor arrives at Rann Vijay’s home and Rann Vijay’s mother welcomes her with a tilak and tells her that Chakor is such a beautiful name who kept it. Chakor tells her that her Grand father kept her name after the bird Chakor who takes a huge flight. Rann Vijay’s mother tells her that Rann Vijay has told him that she is his old friend and is in some trouble these days due to which she will be living with them for some days. And he has also asked her to welcome her like a Goddess as its Navratri. A few more little girls arrive in the house and Rann Vijay’s sisters tell her that due to Navratri there’s a kanya poojan. There are a few security guards who take the girls back to their home. Chakor feels happy.Suraj arrives drunk at his place and cries for Chakor that she has left him. His mom tells him that Mata rani’s idol is placed there and Suraj says sorry and leaves. Chakor’s mother says that Chakoriya can never do this, everybody says the same and Suraj gets angry again that Chakor has betrayed him and has worn someone else’s Sindhoor. Chakor’s father requests Suraj to make him meet Chakor. Suraj’s mother also asks them to meet Chakor to ask why she’s left everyone. Suraj stops everybody and yells at everyone and tells everyone to stop chanting Chakor’s name. Then says that he’s stopping everyone from chanting Chakor but he’s the one who’s got into the habit of rhyming Chakor.Imli tells Kamal Narayan that this is what he wanted and she has done it. Suraj hates Chakor’s name and Chakor won’t also comeback to Azadganj ever. Kamal Narayan commends Imli for being a cunning conspirator behind a cute innocent face. Kamal Narayan tells Imli that now Suraj will become his successor and do things according to how he has planned. Imli says no he will not become Kamal Narayan’s successor, he is drown in alcohol and is not able to control himself then how come he will control everything. Kamal Narayan asks Imli then who will become our successor and she says that she will become Kamal Narayan’s successor and handle his empire.Imli asks Kamal Narayan if she’s less than anyone. Imli tells Kamal Narayan that earlier it was Chakor who was the Messiah of Azadganj and she used to go after her. But now she’s thrown her out and it is going to be only Imli and him. Kamal Narayan says that offcourse she is the one who will be his Uttraadhikari.