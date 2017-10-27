Udaan: Suraj And Chakor Celebrate Diwali Together While Ranvijay Finds Out Where Suraj Is Hiding

In the 26th October episode of Udaan, Chakor scolds Suraj for spoiling the rangoli. Suraj apologizes and tells her that it got ruined when she had pushed him. Chakor brings colors and teaches Suraj how to make rangoli. They make a beautiful rangoli together. Suraj tells her that he’ll make rangoli better than her, the next time. Both of them spend a romantic evening together.Ranvijay finds out that Suraj has misled him. He speaks to Imli and tells her that it will be interesting to kill Suraj in his house, in front of Chakor.Suraj makes Chakor wear the earrings he had gifted her. He says that on next Diwali, someone else will also join them. They see diyas blow off, but light them again. They talk about baby names and give their options. Chakor wins over Suraj who agrees to go with her choice of names. He tells her that she’s got the best husband who agrees for everything and then asks for his gift. Chakor recalls their conversation and says that this is not the right time.Suraj says that she doesn’t love him anymore. Chakor insists that this is not the right time as Ranvijay is after his life. Suraj doesn’t listen and gives her two options, either to go downstairs and tell everyone that she loves him, or give him a kiss. Chakor refuses but ultimately gives up. They both go downstairs and hear antakshari. Both of them sing songs for each other and in the end, Chakor sings ‘bahut pyaar karte hain, tumko sanam’. Suraj stops and smiles while both of them make some eye-to-eye confessions.On the other hand, Ranvijay heads back home.