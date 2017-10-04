3 Homemade Scrubs For Your Face, Lips

Exfoliation of the outermost dead skin layer of face is a must in your skin-care regime to retain the glow and health of your skin and keep the skin-pores clear and unclogged. It also helps prevent acne and removes blackheads and whiteheads too. However, exfoliating too often or using harsh cosmetics can do more harm to your skin than any good. Skin care experts recommend skin-exfoliation once or twice a week using home-made or natural products.Let us take you through 3 such home-made exfoliate mixes for a flawless facial skin and smooth lips:Coffee is not just great in taste but one of the best nutrient for your skincare too. The grainy texture of grounded coffee beans helps scrub off dead skin cells, while the caffeine component leaves your skin looking fresh. Also, caffeine is known to prevent fat accumulation.The Scrub: Mix 3 tablespoons of coffee grounds + 1 tablespoon olive oil + few drops of waterThe Procedure: Gently apply the mixture on the face and massage for 3-4 minutes by making circular and upward movements. Leave it for 5 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water.The grainy texture of oatmeal makes it a great exfoliator, it softens the skin by moisturizing it and also reduces inflammation. From dry to itchy, sensitive to oily, any skin type can use oatmeal scrub.The Scrub: Mix 1 tablespoon of oatmeal + 3 tablespoons of warm milk and let it rest for 5 minutes. Blend the mixture to make a coarse scrub.The Procedure: Take the oatmeal scrub and gently massage your face and neck for 2-3 minutes avoiding the areas near your eyes. Leave it on for another 3 minutes. Rinse with warm water, dry your face and then follow with cold water.The most simple way to exfoliate your lips is by using a lip balm and a toothbrush (with ultra-soft bristles). Put abundant lip balm or petroleum jelly on your lips and let it rest for 10-15 minutes, gently massage the lip balm in between. Take a toothbrush and make circular movements to dislodge dead and chappy skin off your lips. Rinse with water and dry.